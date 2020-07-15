Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

450 SOUTH Ave SE Massillon, OH 44646 is a 2/1.5 and jis just shy of 1300 sq ft. - 450 SOUTH Ave SE Massillon, OH 44646 is a 2/1.5 and jis just shy of 1300 sq ft.



Built in 1896. and with a detached garage this is a good cut your teeth on fixer up to make your own or turn for a profit. Has nice curb appeal and well establish landscaping plants and shrubs.



JUST REDUCED BY $10,000! HIGHLY MOTIVATED SELLER!! SEEKING QUICK PRE-WINTER SALE!!



Leave your troubles behind!



We WILL finance you AND you can make payments on your downpayment! Sweet Deal!



With this home or any of the 500+ homes in our portfolio, we offer owner financing and we WILL finance you. Regardless of what any bank of mortgage lender says about your past credit we will not deny you the opportunity to have a deed on file with the county clerk's office just like every other home owner in America. We are easybreezy!



Give me a call to get more information on this lovely piece of real estate! For serious inquiries I can issue the access code to view the interior.



Talk soon~512 975 9238



(RLNE3521699)