All apartments in Massillon
Find more places like 450 South Ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Massillon, OH
/
450 South Ave SE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

450 South Ave SE

450 South Avenue Southeast · (512) 494-1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

450 South Avenue Southeast, Massillon, OH 44646
Downtown Massillon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 450 South Ave SE · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1238 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
450 SOUTH Ave SE Massillon, OH 44646 is a 2/1.5 and jis just shy of 1300 sq ft. - 450 SOUTH Ave SE Massillon, OH 44646 is a 2/1.5 and jis just shy of 1300 sq ft.

Built in 1896. and with a detached garage this is a good cut your teeth on fixer up to make your own or turn for a profit. Has nice curb appeal and well establish landscaping plants and shrubs.

JUST REDUCED BY $10,000! HIGHLY MOTIVATED SELLER!! SEEKING QUICK PRE-WINTER SALE!!

Leave your troubles behind!

We WILL finance you AND you can make payments on your downpayment! Sweet Deal!

With this home or any of the 500+ homes in our portfolio, we offer owner financing and we WILL finance you. Regardless of what any bank of mortgage lender says about your past credit we will not deny you the opportunity to have a deed on file with the county clerk's office just like every other home owner in America. We are easybreezy!

Give me a call to get more information on this lovely piece of real estate! For serious inquiries I can issue the access code to view the interior.

Talk soon~512 975 9238

(RLNE3521699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 South Ave SE have any available units?
450 South Ave SE has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 450 South Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
450 South Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 South Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 450 South Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 450 South Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 450 South Ave SE offers parking.
Does 450 South Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 450 South Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 South Ave SE have a pool?
No, 450 South Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 450 South Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 450 South Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 450 South Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 450 South Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 450 South Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 450 South Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 450 South Ave SE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHParma, OHShaker Heights, OHLakewood, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHStow, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHBrunswick, OHElyria, OHWestlake, OH
North Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHNorth Canton, OHGreen, OHOrrville, OHLouisville, OHWadsworth, OHFairlawn, OH
Medina, OHHudson, OHStreetsboro, OHMacedonia, OHAurora, OHNorthfield, OHSolon, OHBedford, OHParma Heights, OHMaple Heights, OHGarfield Heights, OHOlmsted Falls, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityThe College of Wooster
University of Akron Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity