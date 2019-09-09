1555 Arlington Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Available for Lease! Pristine Prescott Place Condominium fashioned with an appealing blend of classic design and modern accents. This former model home presents 3 finished levels of sophisticated living. Ideal for entertaining, the gracious living/dining area features 2-story windows, a limestone fireplace, hardwood floors and crown moldings. The deluxe kitchen opens to a cozy sun room. Desirable first floor owner's suite includes a walk-in closet, heated bath floors, jetted tub and separate shower. The upper level features 2/3 bedrooms with en-suite baths, large bonus room and a loft. The lower level is finished with wet bar, a generously sized rec room and full bath. Ideal location - minutes to everything. Condo living at its very best!