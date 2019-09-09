All apartments in Marble Cliff
Home
/
Marble Cliff, OH
/
1555 Arlington Avenue
Last updated September 9 2019 at 11:14 AM

1555 Arlington Avenue

1555 Arlington Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1555 Arlington Ave, Marble Cliff, OH 43212

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for Lease! Pristine Prescott Place Condominium fashioned with an appealing blend of classic design and modern accents. This former model home presents 3 finished levels of sophisticated living. Ideal for entertaining, the gracious living/dining area features 2-story windows, a limestone fireplace, hardwood floors and crown moldings. The deluxe kitchen opens to a cozy sun room. Desirable first floor owner's suite includes a walk-in closet, heated bath floors, jetted tub and separate shower. The upper level features 2/3 bedrooms with en-suite baths, large bonus room and a loft. The lower level is finished with wet bar, a generously sized rec room and full bath. Ideal location - minutes to everything. Condo living at its very best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

