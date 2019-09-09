1555 Arlington Avenue

Amenities
Available for Lease! Pristine Prescott Place Condominium fashioned with an appealing blend of classic design and modern accents. This former model home presents 3 finished levels of sophisticated living. Ideal for entertaining, the gracious living/dining area features 2-story windows, a limestone fireplace, hardwood floors and crown moldings. The deluxe kitchen opens to a cozy sun room. Desirable first floor owner's suite includes a walk-in closet, heated bath floors, jetted tub and separate shower. The upper level features 2/3 bedrooms with en-suite baths, large bonus room and a loft. The lower level is finished with wet bar, a generously sized rec room and full bath. Ideal location - minutes to everything. Condo living at its very best!