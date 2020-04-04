All apartments in Maple Heights
5691 Garfield Avenue

5691 Garfield Avenue · (216) 208-7870
Location

5691 Garfield Avenue, Maple Heights, OH 44137

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,075

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1216 sqft

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on a quiet tree lined street. Home has a large master suite with private bath and a stowaway bed. Comes with kitchen appliances, central air, and a partially finished basement. Garage with electric door opener. Large side yard, Close proximity to freeways, Maple Heights High School and City of Bedford Heights.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,075, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,075, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5691 Garfield Avenue have any available units?
5691 Garfield Avenue has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5691 Garfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5691 Garfield Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5691 Garfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5691 Garfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Heights.
Does 5691 Garfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5691 Garfield Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5691 Garfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5691 Garfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5691 Garfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 5691 Garfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5691 Garfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5691 Garfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5691 Garfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5691 Garfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5691 Garfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5691 Garfield Avenue has units with air conditioning.
