5691 Garfield Avenue

Amenities

garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on a quiet tree lined street. Home has a large master suite with private bath and a stowaway bed. Comes with kitchen appliances, central air, and a partially finished basement. Garage with electric door opener. Large side yard, Close proximity to freeways, Maple Heights High School and City of Bedford Heights.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,075, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,075, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.