415 Spayer Richland
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:01 AM

415 Spayer Richland

415 Spayer Lane · (419) 589-7368
Location

415 Spayer Lane, Mansfield, OH 44903

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 415 Spayer Richland · Avail. now

$500

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
415 Spayer- Mansfield - 415 Spayer $500 mo./$500 dep./$100 water dep
3 bedroom, ranch, no basement, eat in kitchen, nice yard. Tenant pays all utilities. Possible Section 8- Fresh paint and flooring April 2020

Office hours are Monday- Friday 9am - 5pm.

We give out keys with an ID from our office from 9-4 for Mansfield units, 9-3 for out of town units, if you want to take a look. It is always a good idea to call to make sure keys are available.

Applications can be picked up in the office or off our website www.alphaomegarealestategroup.com

Alpha & Omega Real Estate Group
105 S. Main St, Mansfield, Ohio 44902
Mansfield Office: 419-589-RENT (7368)
Cleveland Office: 216-270-2500
info@alphaomegarealestategroup.com

(RLNE5686784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Spayer Richland have any available units?
415 Spayer Richland has a unit available for $500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 415 Spayer Richland pet-friendly?
No, 415 Spayer Richland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
