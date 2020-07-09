All apartments in Lucas County
Last updated April 2 2020 at 1:39 PM

3418 N. Holland-Sylvania Rd. Ste. 10

3418 North Holland Sylvania Road · (800) 982-8003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3418 North Holland Sylvania Road, Lucas County, OH 43615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$450

Studio · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

all utils included
parking
air conditioning
conference room
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
internet access
Executive Office Space - Trendy virtual office space in Toledo/Sylvania Township. Network with other young professionals in a modern work environment. Lease a single private office for your business. Access your own private office space 24-7. Enjoy the all-inclusive amenities of free internet, large conference room, kitchen, waiting area, and all utilities are included. Contact us today for a tour of the executive office space in Toledo, Sylvania. Learn more at www.officespot.us. Call us today to schedule a tour: 1-800-982-8003
Executive Office Suites In Toledo, OH - Attention entrepreneurs, small business owners, and work from home employees. Do you want a trendy and elegant office to call your own? Do you want to network with other like-minded professionals? The OfficeSpot features turn-key offices specifically for you. Our all-inclusive flat rate offices include:

* 24/7/365 Access
* Monitored Security
* Complimentary Coffee & Tea
* Conference Room
* Shared Kitchen
* High Speed Internet
* Client Waiting Area
* Private Locking Office
* Free Storage Area
* All Utilities Included

Don't settle for a dated or unprofessional office. Give your business the image it deserves! Our offices do fill quickly so if you are looking for the BEST office to rent please contact us today. 1-800-982-8003 www.officespot.us

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

