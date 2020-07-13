All apartments in Maumee
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

Redwood Maumee

6853 Deer Ridge Rd · (833) 348-9324
Location

6853 Deer Ridge Rd, Maumee, OH 43537

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Forestwood-1

$1,376

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Maumee.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
courtyard
internet access
Redwood Maumee is one of Maumee’s newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached 2-car garage. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet—no one lives above or below you. Our apartments are smoke free and pets are always welcome. Enjoy the advantages of single story living and experience a relaxed, simpler lifestyle. Join us at Redwood Maumee, you’ll be thrilled to call it home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $17/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $30
Parking Details: Covered lot. Private Attached 2-Car Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Maumee have any available units?
Redwood Maumee offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,376. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood Maumee have?
Some of Redwood Maumee's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Maumee currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Maumee is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Redwood Maumee pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Maumee is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Maumee offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Maumee offers parking.
Does Redwood Maumee have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Maumee does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Maumee have a pool?
No, Redwood Maumee does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Maumee have accessible units?
No, Redwood Maumee does not have accessible units.
Does Redwood Maumee have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Maumee has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Maumee have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Maumee has units with air conditioning.
