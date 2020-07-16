All apartments in Lorain
1817 S Nantucket (Nantucket Cove Apartments)
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

1817 S Nantucket (Nantucket Cove Apartments)

1817 North Nantucket Drive · (440) 241-0741
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1817 North Nantucket Drive, Lorain, OH 44053

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$595

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
$35 application fee

Nantucket Cove Apartments is a private entrance comfortable apartment community consisting of one and two bedroom suites. These popular apartment homes include a floor plan with plenty of space. The kitchen is separated from the spacious open dining and living room area, and many suites have private balconies to enjoy the beautiful Ohio seasons. Central A/C for those hot and humid dog days of summer! On-site laundry facilities and free private parking right outside your door. Close to shopping, entertainment, highways, and more. Amherst schools!

If you are interested in scheduling an appointment , please feel free to reach out via text, phone (440) 242-7475 or check us out online at www.neatsuites.com.

To qualify your income needs to equal 3 times the monthly rent, you can have no prior evictions or criminal background. All income must be verifiable. We are not accepting any housing subsidies. Pets are NOT allowed.

(RLNE5273115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 S Nantucket (Nantucket Cove Apartments) have any available units?
1817 S Nantucket (Nantucket Cove Apartments) has a unit available for $595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lorain, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lorain Rent Report.
What amenities does 1817 S Nantucket (Nantucket Cove Apartments) have?
Some of 1817 S Nantucket (Nantucket Cove Apartments)'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1817 S Nantucket (Nantucket Cove Apartments) currently offering any rent specials?
1817 S Nantucket (Nantucket Cove Apartments) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 S Nantucket (Nantucket Cove Apartments) pet-friendly?
No, 1817 S Nantucket (Nantucket Cove Apartments) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lorain.
Does 1817 S Nantucket (Nantucket Cove Apartments) offer parking?
Yes, 1817 S Nantucket (Nantucket Cove Apartments) offers parking.
Does 1817 S Nantucket (Nantucket Cove Apartments) have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1817 S Nantucket (Nantucket Cove Apartments) offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 S Nantucket (Nantucket Cove Apartments) have a pool?
No, 1817 S Nantucket (Nantucket Cove Apartments) does not have a pool.
Does 1817 S Nantucket (Nantucket Cove Apartments) have accessible units?
No, 1817 S Nantucket (Nantucket Cove Apartments) does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 S Nantucket (Nantucket Cove Apartments) have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1817 S Nantucket (Nantucket Cove Apartments) has units with dishwashers.
