1817 S Nantucket (Nantucket Cove Apartments)

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

$35 application fee



Nantucket Cove Apartments is a private entrance comfortable apartment community consisting of one and two bedroom suites. These popular apartment homes include a floor plan with plenty of space. The kitchen is separated from the spacious open dining and living room area, and many suites have private balconies to enjoy the beautiful Ohio seasons. Central A/C for those hot and humid dog days of summer! On-site laundry facilities and free private parking right outside your door. Close to shopping, entertainment, highways, and more. Amherst schools!



If you are interested in scheduling an appointment , please feel free to reach out via text, phone (440) 242-7475 or check us out online at www.neatsuites.com.



To qualify your income needs to equal 3 times the monthly rent, you can have no prior evictions or criminal background. All income must be verifiable. We are not accepting any housing subsidies. Pets are NOT allowed.



