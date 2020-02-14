390 Westview Terrace

Amenities

SPACIOUS HOME IN A BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD - $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom single family home in Lithopolis features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood Floors, Master Suite, Fireplace, Loft, Office, Finished Basement, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Deck, Large Backyard, and Two Car Garage. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. Apply today for a FREE APPLICATION!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.