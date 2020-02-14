All apartments in Lithopolis
Lithopolis, OH
390 Westview Terrace
Last updated February 14 2020

390 Westview Terrace

390 Westview Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

390 Westview Terrace, Lithopolis, OH 43136

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
SPACIOUS HOME IN A BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD - $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom single family home in Lithopolis features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood Floors, Master Suite, Fireplace, Loft, Office, Finished Basement, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Deck, Large Backyard, and Two Car Garage. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. Apply today for a FREE APPLICATION!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 Westview Terrace have any available units?
390 Westview Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithopolis, OH.
What amenities does 390 Westview Terrace have?
Some of 390 Westview Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 390 Westview Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
390 Westview Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 Westview Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 390 Westview Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 390 Westview Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 390 Westview Terrace offers parking.
Does 390 Westview Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 390 Westview Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 Westview Terrace have a pool?
No, 390 Westview Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 390 Westview Terrace have accessible units?
No, 390 Westview Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 390 Westview Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 390 Westview Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 390 Westview Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 390 Westview Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

