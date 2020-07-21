233 Danhurst Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Roomy 3-bedroom/1 bath house located in quiet neighborhood. Possible rent-to-own program available. All real hardwood flooring. Ample storage, pantries/coat closet in the living room, kitchen, and bathroom. Beautiful bay window in the front room. Nice sized lawn and backyard. Covered patio and carport + a huge dining room with vaulted ceilings = great for entertaining!

Dry basement downstairs with washer and dryer hookup. Conveniently located 15 min from downtown Columbus. Great for strolling with dogs or kids--within walking distance of Mall, Cane’s, McDonalds, Giant Eagle, schools, park, etc. Central location minutes from Hilliard mall, Grove City. The possibilities are endless in this home that could soon be yours to rent or own.