233 Danhurst Rd
233 Danhurst Rd

233 Danhurst Road · No Longer Available
Location

233 Danhurst Road, Lincoln Village, OH 43228
Lincoln Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Roomy 3-bedroom/1 bath house located in quiet neighborhood. Possible rent-to-own program available. All real hardwood flooring. Ample storage, pantries/coat closet in the living room, kitchen, and bathroom. Beautiful bay window in the front room. Nice sized lawn and backyard. Covered patio and carport + a huge dining room with vaulted ceilings = great for entertaining!
Dry basement downstairs with washer and dryer hookup. Conveniently located 15 min from downtown Columbus. Great for strolling with dogs or kids--within walking distance of Mall, Cane’s, McDonalds, Giant Eagle, schools, park, etc. Central location minutes from Hilliard mall, Grove City. The possibilities are endless in this home that could soon be yours to rent or own.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 Danhurst Rd have any available units?
233 Danhurst Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincoln Village, OH.
What amenities does 233 Danhurst Rd have?
Some of 233 Danhurst Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 Danhurst Rd currently offering any rent specials?
233 Danhurst Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 Danhurst Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 233 Danhurst Rd is pet friendly.
Does 233 Danhurst Rd offer parking?
Yes, 233 Danhurst Rd offers parking.
Does 233 Danhurst Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 Danhurst Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 Danhurst Rd have a pool?
No, 233 Danhurst Rd does not have a pool.
Does 233 Danhurst Rd have accessible units?
No, 233 Danhurst Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 233 Danhurst Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 233 Danhurst Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 233 Danhurst Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 233 Danhurst Rd has units with air conditioning.
