169 Parklane Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

169 Parklane Dr

169 Parklane Dr · (440) 444-9849
Location

169 Parklane Dr, LaGrange, OH 44050

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 169 Parklane Dr · Avail. now

$825

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom Ranch Duplex - - Tenant pays all utilities
- Includes a dishwasher
- Not Pet Friendly

- Apply online at www.sandstonepm.com
- Phone number to call 440 444 9849
- Application fee is $25 per person 18 and over

Screening:

- We charge $25 per person over the age of 18 which covers our cost for completing the screening process.
- We screen using credit, background and eviction checks as well as income verification and rental history.
- Please include in the application your last 3 pay stubs and your Photo ID
- If interested please apply. We look for ways to approve tenants. Many tenants who did not think they qualify do.

Co-signers:

Please keep the following in mind when deciding whether to proceed with being a co-signer.
- Your credit score must be a 700 or higher
- You cannot have any accounts in collections
- You must not have any evictions in your rental history or foreclosures if you owned a home
- You cannot have any criminal background - traffic offenses are excluded
- May not have filed bankruptcy in the last 10 years
- Your income must be sufficient enough to cover your expenses and those of the applicants you want to
co-sign for - We look at the rent to income ratio and want that amount to be less than 22% - Applicants and co-signer
income are combined and that amount is what we use to determine the RTI
- You cannot include any income that is not able to be placed for collections - for example, SSI, SSD, child support,
unemployment, etc.

Maintenance: Many people ask whether they can do work to a property. Sandstone Realty has their own maintenance department and we do make sure the properties we manage are safe homes to live in. However, to protect our owners, we do not allow tenants to make changes or repairs to the property, including painting. If you have a maintenance request, you are able to make those requests using your tenant portal.

Neighborhood: Many times, people will ask what a specific neighborhood or area is like. We cannot easily answer that question because everyone has a different opinion on that. Our suggestion is to drive by a property at several different times of the day and you will get a very realistic feel for what you can expect when you live at this property. You may also call the local police departments for more detail about any crime in the area.

This property could rent any day and we rent on a first come first served basis. To schedule a showing instantly online visit www.sandstonepm.com or call (440) 444 - 9849.

Are you a landlord? Check out our services at www.sandstonepm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5885388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169 Parklane Dr have any available units?
169 Parklane Dr has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 169 Parklane Dr currently offering any rent specials?
169 Parklane Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 Parklane Dr pet-friendly?
No, 169 Parklane Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in LaGrange.
Does 169 Parklane Dr offer parking?
No, 169 Parklane Dr does not offer parking.
Does 169 Parklane Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 169 Parklane Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 Parklane Dr have a pool?
No, 169 Parklane Dr does not have a pool.
Does 169 Parklane Dr have accessible units?
No, 169 Parklane Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 169 Parklane Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 169 Parklane Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 169 Parklane Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 169 Parklane Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
