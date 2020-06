Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Welcome home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home in East Kettering. This home features an open floor plan with all new appliances. Completely renovated and now ready for it's next tenant! Must see!



Call today, (937) 985-1507 to schedule a showing of your next home!