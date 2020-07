Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court carport clubhouse community garden dog park elevator gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub sauna tennis court cats allowed on-site laundry

Welcome to Indian Creek Apartments in Cincinnati, Ohio, one of the area's most prestigious apartment communities in one of the region's most prestigious neighborhoods, Indian Hill. If you're looking for luxury, comfort, and a great lifestyle ideal for everyone from young professionals, to families (we're in a top-rated school district) to empty nesters, our apartments and townehomes are the place to be. Our fantastic location near the region's best mall, Kenwood Towne Center, makes Indian Creek your destination for a Great Place to Live near Kenwood, Indian Hill and Montgomery, and just 20 minutes from downtown Cincinnati.Check out our newsletter for more information about our great community!We're proud of our great location and the access that our community provides to local entertainment, shopping, dining and more! Our second entrance is directly across from the Kenwood Towne Center!