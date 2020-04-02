All apartments in Johnstown
Lukes Crossing
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

Lukes Crossing

214 Briarwood Drive · (740) 967-8957
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

214 Briarwood Drive, Johnstown, OH 43031
Downtown Johnstown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Two Bedroom Townhouse · Avail. now

$519

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 949 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
playground
Lukes Crossing is a friendly community that offers 2-bedroom townhomes at a convenient location in Johnstown, Ohio. The spacious apartments include energy efficient electric appliances and patios. Our community features a clubhouse, playground, and more. We are conveniently located 2 minutes from Hot Spot Coffee House and NutriFix Nutrition, 5 minutes from Johnstown Trail Head TJ Evans Bike Path, and Johnstown Monroe High School, 7 minutes from Kroger, and 22 minutes from Sunbury Plaza.
Apply online today or call to learn more about how you can call Lukes Crossing home. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE1235523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lukes Crossing have any available units?
Lukes Crossing has a unit available for $519 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Lukes Crossing have?
Some of Lukes Crossing's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lukes Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Lukes Crossing isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lukes Crossing pet-friendly?
No, Lukes Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johnstown.
Does Lukes Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Lukes Crossing does offer parking.
Does Lukes Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lukes Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lukes Crossing have a pool?
No, Lukes Crossing does not have a pool.
Does Lukes Crossing have accessible units?
No, Lukes Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Lukes Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, Lukes Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Lukes Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lukes Crossing has units with air conditioning.
