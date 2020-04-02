Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse parking playground

Lukes Crossing is a friendly community that offers 2-bedroom townhomes at a convenient location in Johnstown, Ohio. The spacious apartments include energy efficient electric appliances and patios. Our community features a clubhouse, playground, and more. We are conveniently located 2 minutes from Hot Spot Coffee House and NutriFix Nutrition, 5 minutes from Johnstown Trail Head TJ Evans Bike Path, and Johnstown Monroe High School, 7 minutes from Kroger, and 22 minutes from Sunbury Plaza.

Apply online today or call to learn more about how you can call Lukes Crossing home. Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE1235523)