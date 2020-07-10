/
apartments with washer dryer
32 Apartments for rent in Hudson, OH with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
2 Units Available
Redwood Hudson
1101 Redwood Boulevard, Hudson, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1381 sqft
Redwood Hudson is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
368 Cheshire Rd
368 Cheshire Road, Hudson, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1902 sqft
Stunning Hudson home available for rent. Desirable sprawling ranch layout. Fresh paint and new carpet. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, formal living and dining rooms family room and first floor laundry.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
7283 Hudson Park Dr
7283 Hudson Park Drive, Hudson, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2560 sqft
Beautiful home in Hudson Park, close to schools and located in a swim and tennis community. Call Today!
Results within 1 mile of Hudson
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
6 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartments
1941 Hidden Lake Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,097
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
935 sqft
Minutes from Darrow Lake. Upscale community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse and heated pool with a sundeck. On-site dog park, garages and a fire pit. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Results within 5 miles of Hudson
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
21 Units Available
The Residence At Barrington Apartments
226 Barrington Pl E, Aurora, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1532 sqft
Located only moments away from dining, shopping and entertainment venues, this community celebrated winning the Gold Key Award in 2016. Residents have access to attached garages, poolside Wi-Fi and an up-to-date fitness center.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
6 Units Available
Mud Brook
Linden Lane Apartments
3504 Wyoga Lake Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,053
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1257 sqft
Stylish homes with designer cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Ample on-site amenities, including bike racks, picnic areas, and coffee bar. Explore nature at nearby Riding Run Conservation Area. Near shops and restaurants on Hudson Drive.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
$
26 Units Available
Settler's Landing
725 Bridgeport Ave, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,180
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1357 sqft
Suburban living just 30 minutes away from Cleveland, Akron, and Youngstown. Contemporary units with washers and dryers, full appliances, gas fireplaces, dens, and private patios or balconies. Community with picnic area, clubhouse, and fitness studio.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
26 Units Available
Wyndham Ridge Apartments
4020 Wyndham Ridge Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$859
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1070 sqft
Great location near I-77 and the Ohio Turnpike in the Stow-Munroe Falls School district. Apartments include walk-in closets, bonus rooms, vaulted ceilings, and washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
4 Units Available
The Village of Western Reserve Apartments
815 Frost Rd, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1180 sqft
Large family-sized townhomes with lush, landscaped gardens in the middle of Streetsboro. Furnished units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and ice makers. Fire pit and playground. Thirty minutes southeast of Cleveland.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
3 Units Available
Brighton Place Apartments
4175 Darrow Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
1374 sqft
Modern apartments with in-unit washer/dryer and plush carpeting. Swim in the pool or play at the playground during free time. Right by shops and restaurants on Darrow Road. Near Highway 8.
1 of 15
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Heslop Morningview
2170 Wichert Dr
2170 Wichert Drive, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1190 sqft
Welcome home to 2170 Wichert Drive in Cuyahoga Falls Ohio! This Cape Cod home is updated and ready for you to move right in! Updates include electrical and plumbing, HVAC, Hot water tank, blown in insulation, privacy fence, and new carpeting.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
10498 Herrington Dr
10498 Herrington Drive, Reminderville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2520 sqft
Beautiful house backing to scenic views of woods and water feature. First floor offers flex room that can be a formal dinning room or a study, a two story great room with fire place, Open kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and master suite.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West Village
1820 4th St
1820 4th Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Available 07/13/20 Beautiful 2 Bed / 1 Bath - Property Id: 315808 DO NOT MISS OUT! Charming 1st floor 2 bedroom / 1 bath unit in a quiet and desirable Cuyahoga Falls neighborhood.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mud Brook
3323 Caleb Street
3323 Caleb Ave, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
Available 08/01/20 Remodeled Cuyahoga Falls Duplex - Property Id: 308131 2 bedroom/1.5 bath duplex with LARGE ATTACHED 2 car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Hudson
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
11 Units Available
Sutton Crossings
3814 Cascades Blvd, Kent, OH
1 Bedroom
$910
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cat-friendly apartments with vinyl flooring, separate dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and window coverings. Located close to Kent State University and Tallmadge Middle and High schools.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
12 Units Available
Solon Club Apartments
26463 Solon Rd, Oakwood, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$840
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
700 sqft
Homes feature update appliances and plush carpeting. Community highlights include a picnic area, theater room, and fitness center. Close to Hawthorne Valley Country Club. Minutes from I-271 and I-480.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
12 Units Available
Liberty Hill
Liberty Hill Apartments
32450 Cromwell Dr, Solon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community located off Som Center Road in Solon. Located in an award-winning school district. Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, dishwashers, and oversized closets. Residents have access to pool, business center, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
11 Units Available
Pebblebrook Apartments
6115 Pebblebrook Ln, Kent, OH
1 Bedroom
$911
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
1130 sqft
Residents enjoy a sun deck, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Units have breakfast bars, glamour baths and spacious dens. Community is located near Midway Drive-In Theater and Walmart Supercenter.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
8 Units Available
Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes
6636 Deerfield Dr, Northfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,165
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1150 sqft
Two-story townhomes located right across from Cuyahoga Valley National Park and the Towpath Trail. Newly renovated kitchens with sleek, modern finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools and attached garages.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Merriman Valley
Cascade Falls
1761 E Waterford Ct, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$851
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$963
1160 sqft
One step onto Cascade Falls Apartments and you'll instantly realize why living here is different than any other community in town.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
1 Unit Available
Eaton Ridge
201 Eaton Ridge Dr, Northfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,080
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Surround yourself with comfort and convenience. Eaton Ridge apartment homes are thoughtfully designed offering in-suite washers and dryers, walk-in closets, spacious rooms with a neutral decor and patios or balconies.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Square
103 South Portage Path
103 South Portage Path, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
Classic two bedroom apartment in the heart of Highland Square. It features hardwood floors, original fixtures, and a bright sun room at the front, spacious living room with decorative fireplace, a dining room with a window seat and built in shelves.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
100 North Ave
100 North Ave, Tallmadge, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1201 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Top floor living! Located in the new Town Center building just North of Tallmadge Circle. Enjoy carefree living in this trendy new penthouse suites.
1 of 4
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Merriman Valley
1667 Hampton Knoll Dr
1667 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$944
1080 sqft
1667 - Pelican
