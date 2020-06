Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool pet friendly

This 3 BR 2.5 BA condo has been recently refreshed with all new flooring and carpet, fresh paint and new Frigidaire Gallery Stainless appliances. Very spacious bedrooms. The master suite has a walk in closet, vaulted ceilings and a private bath. Two other bedrooms, one with a walk in closet. Water is included. This is a beautiful community that includes a pool, clubhouse and work out facility. Lovely private patio area surrounded by trees. Hilliard schools. No smoking or pets.