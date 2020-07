Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

COMFORTABLE MODERN LIVING! This updated two story home is conveniently located in the desirable Hilliard school district. The large family room opens into the updated kitchen with eat-in space. This two story floor plan encompasses four bedrooms, one full bathroom, and one half bathroom. The large fenced in backyard is the perfect location for outdoor living.