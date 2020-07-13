/
pet friendly apartments
6 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Oxford, OH
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
7 Units Available
Indian Trace II
5131 Red Cloud Court, Oxford, OH
2 Bedrooms
$825
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
935 sqft
Indian Trace offers affordable apartments for families and students looking for the perfect place to call home in the college town of Oxford. All apartment homes feature two bedrooms, with larger ones also boasting a den.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Indian Trace I
5131 Red Cloud Ct, Oxford, OH
2 Bedrooms
$799
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$923
935 sqft
Indian Trace offers affordable apartments for families and students looking for the perfect place to call home in the college town of Oxford. All apartment homes feature two bedrooms, with larger ones also boasting a den.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Wintergreen
5412 College Corner Pike, Oxford, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
840 sqft
8 Unit Apartment Building Wintergreen Apartments are a 36 Unit Apartment complex approximately 1 mile from downtown Oxford.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Hamilton
521 Rockford Drive
521 Rockford Drive, Hamilton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1572 sqft
521 Rockford Drive Available 07/17/20 521 Rockford 4BR/2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Hamilton
232 Timber Hill Drive
232 Timberhill Drive, Hamilton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1738 sqft
232 Timber Hill Drive Available 08/02/20 232 Timber Hill 4BR/2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Hamilton
807 Glenway Drive
807 Glenway Drive, Hamilton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1738 sqft
807 Glenway Drive Available 08/02/20 807 Glenway 4BR/2.
