Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

81 Dayspring Drive, Available 07/24/20 81 Dayspring Dr 3BR/1BA (Lindenwald) - **Coming Soon** Stop out to view our Newly Renovated 3BR/1BA ranch home located in Lindenwald. This home has hardwood and tile flooring, updated eat in kitchen, dishwasher, updated bathroom, safety rail for the shower, w/d hookup, utility tub, full basement with one room partitioned off, carport, porch, 2 storage sheds, large rear deck, and a yard. This home won't last long! Visit us at BBRents.com

**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**

**Deposit Pending**



