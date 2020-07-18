All apartments in Hamilton
807 Glenway Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

807 Glenway Drive

807 Glenway Drive · (513) 737-2640
Location

807 Glenway Drive, Hamilton, OH 45013
West Hamilton

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 807 Glenway Drive · Avail. Aug 7

$1,595

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1738 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
807 Glenway Drive Available 08/07/20 807 Glenway 4BR/2.5BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Have you ever dreamed of living in a gorgeous brand-new home? We can make you dreams come true! Our newly constructed, beautifully appointed, traditional home is almost ready for your move in. Open floor plan, walk in closets in every bedroom, en-suite master bath, laundry on the second floor, two car attached garage….it’s everything you have been dreaming of and more! Family oriented neighborhood, Hamilton schools, fabulous living space inside and out! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream!
**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**

(RLNE3705014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Glenway Drive have any available units?
807 Glenway Drive has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hamilton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hamilton Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 Glenway Drive have?
Some of 807 Glenway Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 Glenway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
807 Glenway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Glenway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 Glenway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 807 Glenway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 807 Glenway Drive offers parking.
Does 807 Glenway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Glenway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Glenway Drive have a pool?
No, 807 Glenway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 807 Glenway Drive have accessible units?
No, 807 Glenway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Glenway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 Glenway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
