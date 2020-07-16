All apartments in Hamilton
232 Timber Hill Drive
232 Timber Hill Drive

232 Timberhill Drive · (513) 737-2640
Location

232 Timberhill Drive, Hamilton, OH 45013
West Hamilton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 232 Timber Hill Drive · Avail. Aug 2

$1,595

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1738 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
232 Timber Hill Drive Available 08/02/20 232 Timber Hill 4BR/2.5BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Have you ever dreamed of living in a gorgeous brand-new home? We can make you dreams come true!! Our newly constructed, beautifully appointed, traditional home is almost ready for your move in. Open floor plan, walk in closets in every bedroom, en-suite master bath, laundry on the second floor, two car attached garage….it’s everything you have been dreaming of and more! Family oriented neighborhood, Hamilton schools, fabulous living space inside and out! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream! Visit us at BBRents.com
**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE3705012)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Timber Hill Drive have any available units?
232 Timber Hill Drive has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hamilton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hamilton Rent Report.
What amenities does 232 Timber Hill Drive have?
Some of 232 Timber Hill Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 Timber Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
232 Timber Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Timber Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 232 Timber Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 232 Timber Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 232 Timber Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 232 Timber Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 Timber Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Timber Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 232 Timber Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 232 Timber Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 232 Timber Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Timber Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 Timber Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
