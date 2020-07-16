Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

232 Timber Hill Drive Available 08/02/20 232 Timber Hill 4BR/2.5BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Have you ever dreamed of living in a gorgeous brand-new home? We can make you dreams come true!! Our newly constructed, beautifully appointed, traditional home is almost ready for your move in. Open floor plan, walk in closets in every bedroom, en-suite master bath, laundry on the second floor, two car attached garage….it’s everything you have been dreaming of and more! Family oriented neighborhood, Hamilton schools, fabulous living space inside and out! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream! Visit us at BBRents.com

**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**

**Deposit Pending**



(RLNE3705012)