214 Timber Hill Drive Available 07/10/20 214 Timber Hill 4BR/2.5BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Have you ever dreamed of living in a gorgeous brand-new home? We can make you dreams come true!! Our newly constructed, beautifully appointed, traditional home that is almost ready for your move in. Open floor plan, walk in closets in every bedroom, en-suite master bath, laundry on the second floor, two car attached garage….it’s everything you have been dreaming of and more! Family oriented neighborhood, Hamilton schools, fabulous living space inside and out! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream! Visit us at bbrents.com

**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**

**Deposit Pending**



(RLNE3705000)