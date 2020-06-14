Apartment List
/
OH
/
grove city
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:29 PM

54 Apartments for rent in Grove City, OH with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Grove City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
11 Units Available
The Groves at 665
6049 Rings Ave, Grove City, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1077 sqft
This complex houses four highly unique 2-bedroom townhomes and apartments. Located near the newly built Mt. Carmel Hospital, downtown Columbus, I-71 and Route 665, as well as several excellent schools and shopping areas.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
10 Units Available
Broadway Station
3443 Park St, Grove City, OH
1 Bedroom
$999
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Station in Grove City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Grove City
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Stonebridge
23 Units Available
Collier Park
2201 Collier Crst, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$865
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
917 sqft
It’s time to love where you live! Located in Grove City, OH, Collier Park Apartment Homes offer a variety of must-have features and amenities.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
Holt-Alkire
1 Unit Available
4668 Cadmus Drive
4668 Cadmus Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1248 sqft
Available Immediately. This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo has new flooring throughout and also has a new stove and refrigerator. The lower level has a spacious living room with an eat-in dining area, laundry room, and half bath.
Results within 5 miles of Grove City
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Vasser Village
5 Units Available
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$846
1105 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in Vassor Village and only moments from Lincoln Park and Barack Park. There's a clubhouse, gym and pool that residents get to enjoy. Apartments have stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Holt-Alkire
13 Units Available
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1519 sqft
Find the luxury and comfort you've been looking for in your newly remodeled apartment home here in scenic Southwest Columbus, OH! Avalon Oaks offers a range of spectacular apartment features and amazing community amenities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
National Pike Little Farms
4 Units Available
Bolton Estates Apartments
5400 Lindbergh Blvd, Lincoln Village, OH
1 Bedroom
$730
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
855 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$875
1409 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1608 sqft
Townhome-style homes featuring upscale living and ample space. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, year-round pool, and a playground. Homes feature modern appliances and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
25 Units Available
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,084
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1204 sqft
River & Rich offers one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and townhouse style apartments. Find your perfect fit and discover the perks of living at River & Rich. Immerse yourself in the neighborhood. Walk to nearby restaurants, brew pubs, and art galleries.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
Valleyview Heights
1 Unit Available
Pine Crossing
3691 Windward Way, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Pine Crossing Apartments! Our community offers inviting one, two and three bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans. We proudly offer a resort-style pool with covered sundeck.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
National Pike Little Farms
7 Units Available
Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1160 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. You’ll love the look of our newly renovated apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
9 Units Available
Franklin Manor Apartments
1475 Stimmel Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$605
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$641
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$770
933 sqft
Just moments from the Southwest Square Shopping Center and McCoy Park, this community offers residents a fitness center, on-site laundry, playgrounds and a pet-friendly atmosphere. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpeting.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated May 21 at 04:02pm
Brewery District
21 Units Available
Brewers Yard
100 Frankfort Sq, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,140
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1074 sqft
Brewers Yard Apartments is a unique community within the heart of the Brewery District. Come home to a place where the city is your neighbor and everything around you reflects the way you have always wanted to live.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Brewery District
1 Unit Available
570 S Front Street
570 South Front Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,375
620 sqft
Experience urban living in the Brewery District in this historic restored former bottling plant close to many downtown amenities.
Results within 10 miles of Grove City
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
Downtown Columbus
14 Units Available
Atlas
8 E Long St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$995
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1095 sqft
Modern and upscale, this community is near the downtown area with easy access for commuters. In a historic building within an urban setting. Several floorplan options.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Weinland Park
24 Units Available
One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,069
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1110 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunityMinutes from The Ohio State University, OSU Med Center and downtown Columbus, One Pearl Place, an Edwards Community, offers brand new Studio, 1, 2, and 2BR Den apartments.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
The Greyson
4460 Mountain Laurel Drive, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$970
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1127 sqft
With access to world-class amenities and a prime location just minutes from the Mall at Tuttle Crossing, our beautifully designed apartments give residents the best of both worlds.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Marble Cliff Crossing
49 Units Available
The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr, Columbus, OH
Studio
$985
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,010
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1171 sqft
For unique apartment home living come explore The Quarry located in beautiful Columbus, Ohio. Newly renovated apartments just a short distance from the heart of Grandview, which offers a myriad of shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mount Vernon
12 Units Available
Latitude Five25
525 Sawyer Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$769
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
815 sqft
This Mount Vernon community is nestled between Interstates 670 and 71, so finding entertainment is easy. Back home, though, there's a clubhouse, swimming pool and gym. Units have walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
Harrison West
33 Units Available
Village West
884 Thurber Dr W, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$995
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
958 sqft
Located in the revitalized Harrison West neighborhood, Village West is named for being on the bridge between Victorian Village and Harrison West to create the Village West name.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Golfview Woods
85 Units Available
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$985
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1056 sqft
Gateway Lofts Columbus is a brand-new apartment community nestled just west of Grandview and Upper Arlington. Our charming one and two-bedroom apartments for rent feature luxurious finishes and sophisticated amenities - all in a great location.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Columbus
13 Units Available
250 High
250 South High St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,290
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,313
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1145 sqft
Located near area freeways for an easy commute. Next to the Columbus Commons. On-site fitness center, secured parking garage, and rooftop lounge with panoramic views. Gourmet kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Columbus
67 Units Available
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,225
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,966
1159 sqft
Now Open!An Edwards Urban Community Welcome home to The Nicholas, a new Edwards Urban Community, offering luxury apartments in the heart of Downtown Columbus.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Columbus
14 Units Available
Highpoint on Columbus Commons
190 S High St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$949
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1359 sqft
Minutes from downtown Columbus and Columbus Commons Park. An updated community. Short-term leases and furnished apartments available. Premium finishes throughout. On-site clubhouse and business center. Lots of storage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Grove City, OH

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Grove City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Grove City 1 BedroomsGrove City 2 BedroomsGrove City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrove City Accessible ApartmentsGrove City Apartments with Balcony
Grove City Apartments with GarageGrove City Apartments with GymGrove City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGrove City Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGrove City Apartments with Parking
Grove City Apartments with PoolGrove City Apartments with Washer-DryerGrove City Cheap PlacesGrove City Dog Friendly ApartmentsGrove City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OHUrbana, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus