2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:57 PM
56 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Grove City, OH
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Broadway Station
3443 Park St, Grove City, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Station in Grove City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
10 Units Available
The Groves at 665
6049 Rings Ave, Grove City, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
1077 sqft
This complex houses four highly unique 2-bedroom townhomes and apartments. Located near the newly built Mt. Carmel Hospital, downtown Columbus, I-71 and Route 665, as well as several excellent schools and shopping areas.
Results within 1 mile of Grove City
Last updated June 12 at 11:08am
Holt-Alkire
6 Units Available
Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1272 sqft
Redwood Grove City is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Stonebridge
25 Units Available
Collier Park
2201 Collier Crst, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
917 sqft
It’s time to love where you live! Located in Grove City, OH, Collier Park Apartment Homes offer a variety of must-have features and amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Grove City
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$892
1409 sqft
Townhome-style homes featuring upscale living and ample space. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, year-round pool, and a playground. Homes feature modern appliances and lots of storage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Holt-Alkire
12 Units Available
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1111 sqft
Find the luxury and comfort you've been looking for in your newly remodeled apartment home here in scenic Southwest Columbus, OH! Avalon Oaks offers a range of spectacular apartment features and amazing community amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
27 Units Available
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1204 sqft
River & Rich offers one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and townhouse style apartments. Find your perfect fit and discover the perks of living at River & Rich. Immerse yourself in the neighborhood. Walk to nearby restaurants, brew pubs, and art galleries.
Last updated May 21 at 04:02pm
Brewery District
21 Units Available
Brewers Yard
100 Frankfort Sq, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1074 sqft
Brewers Yard Apartments is a unique community within the heart of the Brewery District. Come home to a place where the city is your neighbor and everything around you reflects the way you have always wanted to live.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
South Central Hilltop
1 Unit Available
2297 Forest Creek Drive South
2297 Forest Creek Drive South, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
2brth351
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Brewery District
1 Unit Available
900 S. High St., Unit 2A
900 S High St, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1075 sqft
OPEN HOUSE, 6-5-20, 11am-2pm New (2018) 2B/2B apartment available for lease in the heart of German Village / Brewery District. Excellent location, walking distance from many restaurants / bars and shops.
Results within 10 miles of Grove City
Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
Short North
2 Units Available
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1230 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Brunner Building in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
Victorian Village
5 Units Available
The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1187 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Dennison in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Grandview Heights
34 Units Available
The Meridian
1401 Aschinger Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1116 sqft
Off 5th Avenue in the heart of Grandview, minutes to OSU, Short North and Arena District. Crown-molding accents, granite countertops, wood flooring, gourmet kitchens. Tree-lined streets and resort-style swimming pool with outdoor grills and lounge.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
4 Units Available
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1141 sqft
This green community is located along East Broad Street and all of its shopping and dining options. The property is pet-friendly and offers a coffee bar, clubhouse and doorman. Units are furnished and have fireplaces.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Marble Cliff Crossing
49 Units Available
The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1171 sqft
For unique apartment home living come explore The Quarry located in beautiful Columbus, Ohio. Newly renovated apartments just a short distance from the heart of Grandview, which offers a myriad of shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Downtown Columbus
16 Units Available
80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,406
1464 sqft
80 on the Commons overlooks the Columbus Commons in the heart of downtown Columbus, OH. 80 on the Commons embraces the downtown ambiance while giving its residents the high-rise lifestyle just above the hustle and bustle.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
Downtown Columbus
12 Units Available
Atlas
8 E Long St, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1095 sqft
Modern and upscale, this community is near the downtown area with easy access for commuters. In a historic building within an urban setting. Several floorplan options.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Scioto Trace
Contact for Availability
River Oaks
2299 River Oaks Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1132 sqft
Modern homes close to Easton Town Center, featuring linen closets, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a clubhouse, volleyball courts, and a fully equipped business center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Columbus
14 Units Available
Highpoint on Columbus Commons
190 S High St, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1359 sqft
Minutes from downtown Columbus and Columbus Commons Park. An updated community. Short-term leases and furnished apartments available. Premium finishes throughout. On-site clubhouse and business center. Lots of storage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Winchester
18 Units Available
Bennington Pond
4261 Hamilton Square Blvd, Groveport, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1185 sqft
Enjoy comfortable luxury living at Bennington Pond! Our gorgeous apartment community—located in Groveport, OH—offers an amazing array of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Hilliard Summit
6373 Meadows Way, Hilliard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1237 sqft
Residents have a fire pit and pool to relax at, or they can work up a sweat at the 24-hour gym this. Apartments have washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Clover Groff Natural Area is nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Hilliard Green
8 Units Available
Hilliard Park
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1120 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from Ohio State University, Jack Nicklaus Freeway and West Freeway. Residents live in units with dishwasher, hardwood floors and washer/dryer hookups. Community features playground, putting green and parking.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
Sweetwater
5 Units Available
Bridgestone
2640 Lakebridge Ln, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$915
1037 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bridgestone in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Downtown Columbus
20 Units Available
600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1263 sqft
Several floor plans to choose from. Modern finishes throughout. Open floor plans, lots of storage and energy-efficient appliances. Stunning flooring. Community spaces. Second-floor courtyard, pool, terrace and fitness center.
