3922 Jerome Court

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

House:

Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bath house for rent available immediately. Large fenced in backyard with covered patio for family get togethers.

Large living and dining room areas with for a relaxing evening in.

Driveway parking!

Central air and Washer/dryer hookups. Refrigerator is included, it was not installed yet when photos were taken.



Showings/Applications:

Call/text for showings (serious applicants only)

$40 application fee



Required Qualifications:

Income must be > $48,500

Good References

Clean Background Check

No evictions..ever

Credit >600

*Lower credit may be accepted with last months rent down as well



Payments:

$1,325/ month

$25/ month pet fee

Deposit ($1,325) and first month rent down