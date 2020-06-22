All apartments in Grove City
Find more places like 3922 Jerome Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grove City, OH
/
3922 Jerome Court
Last updated August 14 2019 at 5:24 AM

3922 Jerome Court

3922 Jerome Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grove City
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

3922 Jerome Court, Grove City, OH 43123

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
House:
Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bath house for rent available immediately. Large fenced in backyard with covered patio for family get togethers.
Large living and dining room areas with for a relaxing evening in.
Driveway parking!
Central air and Washer/dryer hookups. Refrigerator is included, it was not installed yet when photos were taken.

Showings/Applications:
Call/text for showings (serious applicants only)
$40 application fee

Required Qualifications:
Income must be > $48,500
Good References
Clean Background Check
No evictions..ever
Credit >600
*Lower credit may be accepted with last months rent down as well

Payments:
$1,325/ month
$25/ month pet fee
Deposit ($1,325) and first month rent down

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3922 Jerome Court have any available units?
3922 Jerome Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grove City, OH.
What amenities does 3922 Jerome Court have?
Some of 3922 Jerome Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3922 Jerome Court currently offering any rent specials?
3922 Jerome Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3922 Jerome Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3922 Jerome Court is pet friendly.
Does 3922 Jerome Court offer parking?
Yes, 3922 Jerome Court does offer parking.
Does 3922 Jerome Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3922 Jerome Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3922 Jerome Court have a pool?
No, 3922 Jerome Court does not have a pool.
Does 3922 Jerome Court have accessible units?
No, 3922 Jerome Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3922 Jerome Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3922 Jerome Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3922 Jerome Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3922 Jerome Court has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sterling Park Apartments
3660 Sterling Park Cir
Grove City, OH 43123
Broadway Station
3443 Park St
Grove City, OH 43123
The Groves at 665
6049 Rings Ave
Grove City, OH 43123

Similar Pages

Grove City 1 BedroomsGrove City 2 Bedrooms
Grove City Apartments with PoolGrove City Cheap Places
Grove City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OHUrbana, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus