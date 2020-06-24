3169 Sitka Spruce Dr Grove City Oh 43123-1190

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors fire pit

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit

I HAVE AN APPROVED APPLICANT AT THIS TIME. DEPOSIT COMING ON FRIDAY. PLEASE DON'T APPLY. This Grove City home has so many wonderful features. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths! Beautiful hardwood flooring. You will love the finished basement that includes a full bath. The first floor laundry is so convenient! And imagine spending the Summer on that amazing stone patio with the fire pit glowing. Looking for a fabulous tenant who will treat this home like their own. Looking for a two year lease. No pets or smoking please. SW City Schools.