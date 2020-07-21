All apartments in Grove City
Find more places like 2916 Ashton Row W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grove City, OH
/
2916 Ashton Row W
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

2916 Ashton Row W

2916 Ashton Row West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grove City
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2916 Ashton Row West, Grove City, OH 43123

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
FOR RENT! Updated 2 bedroom condo in the heart of Grove City! Carpeted through the bright living room with gas fireplace which carries through to the kitchen which is equipped with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & an abundance of cabinets. Half bath on the first floor as well as the washer / dryer room. Second floor is private and includes both bedrooms & a full bathroom. Master includes vaulted ceilings & good closet space. Backyard with private patio & one space covered carport. Additional parking space for residents. Clubhouse including exercise room & pool also highlight the community. Walking distance to downtown Grove City. Grove City High School. Convenient to 270 and 71. Security system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2916 Ashton Row W have any available units?
2916 Ashton Row W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grove City, OH.
What amenities does 2916 Ashton Row W have?
Some of 2916 Ashton Row W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2916 Ashton Row W currently offering any rent specials?
2916 Ashton Row W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2916 Ashton Row W pet-friendly?
No, 2916 Ashton Row W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grove City.
Does 2916 Ashton Row W offer parking?
Yes, 2916 Ashton Row W offers parking.
Does 2916 Ashton Row W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2916 Ashton Row W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2916 Ashton Row W have a pool?
Yes, 2916 Ashton Row W has a pool.
Does 2916 Ashton Row W have accessible units?
No, 2916 Ashton Row W does not have accessible units.
Does 2916 Ashton Row W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2916 Ashton Row W has units with dishwashers.
Does 2916 Ashton Row W have units with air conditioning?
No, 2916 Ashton Row W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Sublet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Groves at 665
6049 Rings Ave
Grove City, OH 43123
Sterling Park Apartments
3660 Sterling Park Cir
Grove City, OH 43123
Broadway Station
3443 Park St
Grove City, OH 43123

Similar Pages

Grove City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGrove City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Grove City Apartments with PoolsGrove City Cheap Apartments
Grove City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHGroveport, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus