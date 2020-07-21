2916 Ashton Row W

Amenities
FOR RENT! Updated 2 bedroom condo in the heart of Grove City! Carpeted through the bright living room with gas fireplace which carries through to the kitchen which is equipped with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & an abundance of cabinets. Half bath on the first floor as well as the washer / dryer room. Second floor is private and includes both bedrooms & a full bathroom. Master includes vaulted ceilings & good closet space. Backyard with private patio & one space covered carport. Additional parking space for residents. Clubhouse including exercise room & pool also highlight the community. Walking distance to downtown Grove City. Grove City High School. Convenient to 270 and 71. Security system.