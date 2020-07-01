2720 Walden Bluff Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities: extra storage, patio/balcony, recently renovated
Property Amenities: pet friendly

End unit townhome in Grove City! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath won't last! Master bedroom has private access to full bathroom on the second floor. Both bathrooms have been updated. Freshly painted and updated eat-in kitchen! Fenced in private patio for entertaining and a basement adds extra storage. Welcome home!



$40 application fee per adult (18+) applicant. $100 hold fee due at time of application. Full security deposit of $795 due within 48 hours of application approval.



1 pet maximum under 30 pounds. $250 non-refundable pet deposit. $25 per month pet fee.



Sorry, no section 8.



Southwestern City Schools.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.