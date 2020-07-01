All apartments in Grove City
Grove City, OH
2720 Walden Bluff Court
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

2720 Walden Bluff Court

2720 Walden Bluff Court · No Longer Available
Location

2720 Walden Bluff Court, Grove City, OH 43123

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
End unit townhome in Grove City! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath won't last! Master bedroom has private access to full bathroom on the second floor. Both bathrooms have been updated. Freshly painted and updated eat-in kitchen! Fenced in private patio for entertaining and a basement adds extra storage. Welcome home!

$40 application fee per adult (18+) applicant. $100 hold fee due at time of application. Full security deposit of $795 due within 48 hours of application approval.

1 pet maximum under 30 pounds. $250 non-refundable pet deposit. $25 per month pet fee.

Sorry, no section 8.

Southwestern City Schools.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 Walden Bluff Court have any available units?
2720 Walden Bluff Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grove City, OH.
What amenities does 2720 Walden Bluff Court have?
Some of 2720 Walden Bluff Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2720 Walden Bluff Court currently offering any rent specials?
2720 Walden Bluff Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 Walden Bluff Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2720 Walden Bluff Court is pet friendly.
Does 2720 Walden Bluff Court offer parking?
No, 2720 Walden Bluff Court does not offer parking.
Does 2720 Walden Bluff Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2720 Walden Bluff Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 Walden Bluff Court have a pool?
No, 2720 Walden Bluff Court does not have a pool.
Does 2720 Walden Bluff Court have accessible units?
No, 2720 Walden Bluff Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 Walden Bluff Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2720 Walden Bluff Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2720 Walden Bluff Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2720 Walden Bluff Court does not have units with air conditioning.

