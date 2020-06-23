2388 White Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace Property Amenities accepts section 8 pool garage

Beautiful Ranch Style Home on Large Lot - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch on half acre lot with septic system and city water. Has 2-Car Garage with Concrete Driveway, Kitchen, Dining Room, Living Room and Decorative Fireplace. Semi-finished Basement has large open area for rec/pool room with drop ceiling and overhead light and 2 carpeted rooms for bedrooms or storage space and a back up generator.



No Pets Or Section 8 accepted.

Monterey Elementary

Park Street Intermediate

Grove City High

Tenants should double check with school district



www.hardwickrentals.com or call 614-299-9067



No Pets Allowed



