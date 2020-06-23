All apartments in Grove City
Find more places like 2388 White Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grove City, OH
/
2388 White Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2388 White Road

2388 White Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grove City
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

2388 White Road, Grove City, OH 43123
Keller Farms

Amenities

garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
garage
Beautiful Ranch Style Home on Large Lot - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch on half acre lot with septic system and city water. Has 2-Car Garage with Concrete Driveway, Kitchen, Dining Room, Living Room and Decorative Fireplace. Semi-finished Basement has large open area for rec/pool room with drop ceiling and overhead light and 2 carpeted rooms for bedrooms or storage space and a back up generator.

No Pets Or Section 8 accepted.
Monterey Elementary
Park Street Intermediate
Grove City High
Tenants should double check with school district

www.hardwickrentals.com or call 614-299-9067

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3196837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2388 White Road have any available units?
2388 White Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grove City, OH.
What amenities does 2388 White Road have?
Some of 2388 White Road's amenities include garage, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2388 White Road currently offering any rent specials?
2388 White Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2388 White Road pet-friendly?
No, 2388 White Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grove City.
Does 2388 White Road offer parking?
Yes, 2388 White Road does offer parking.
Does 2388 White Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2388 White Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2388 White Road have a pool?
Yes, 2388 White Road has a pool.
Does 2388 White Road have accessible units?
No, 2388 White Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2388 White Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2388 White Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2388 White Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2388 White Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadway Station
3443 Park St
Grove City, OH 43123
The Groves at 665
6049 Rings Ave
Grove City, OH 43123
Sterling Park Apartments
3660 Sterling Park Cir
Grove City, OH 43123

Similar Pages

Grove City 1 BedroomsGrove City 2 Bedrooms
Grove City Apartments with PoolGrove City Cheap Places
Grove City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OHUrbana, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus