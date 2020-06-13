Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:17 AM

30 Apartments for rent in Green, OH with balcony

Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Green
3916 Arlington Rd, Green, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1291 sqft
Redwood™ Uniontown is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Green
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
7 Units Available
Newport Landing
234 Mallard Point Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1247 sqft
Plenty of outdoor recreation nearby in the Portage Lake Recreation area. Outdoor heated pool, renovated clubhouse, on-site staff and 24-hour maintenance. High-speed internet access available.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4101 Dressler Rd Northwest
4101 Dressler Road Northwest, Stark County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1224 sqft
Beautiful farm house with scenic views...yet still located within the heart of Belden Village! Feel like your're living in the country while still being close to work, shopping and night life. This gem is tucked away behind Holleydale Farm & Gardens.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Kenmore
1 Unit Available
2318 13th St Southwest
2318 13th Street Southwest, Akron, OH
5 Bedrooms
$950
1744 sqft
Great Place to call home!! This home has so much space to offer any family. Move in ready and with several updates. Home has a very dry full basement, 5 bedrooms with a possibility of 6. 2 full bathrooms and a full finished attic area.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
Kenmore
1 Unit Available
2295 10th St SW
2295 10th Street Southwest, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
1152 sqft
Bright and welcoming, this home truly checks off everything on your list and more! With plenty of room for modern living, enjoy spending time with loved ones in the comfortable space.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
382 Waterside Avenue
382 Waterside Avenue, Canal Fulton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
1100 sqft
WATERSIDE TOWNHOMES CONVENIENT TO EVERYTHING!!!!! Waterside Townhomes, a gorgeous townhome community with well-planned interiors, amenities and scenic Waterview makes it unmatched in its location.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
285 Wilbur Dr NE, Apt 6
285 Wilbur Drive Northeast, North Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$770
996 sqft
Garage B-2 Beautiful Apartment complex in the North Canton area. Unit has central air, stove, fridge, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a garage. To schedule a showing, please submit application at www.bwmrentals.managebuilding.
Results within 10 miles of Green
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
3 Units Available
Sutton Crossings
3814 Cascades Blvd, Kent, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cat-friendly apartments with vinyl flooring, separate dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and window coverings. Located close to Kent State University and Tallmadge Middle and High schools.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Buckingham Gate
Contact for Availability
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls
1201 Liverpool St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1209 sqft
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls is one of Cuyahoga Fall's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den and a private attached two-car garage.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Kent
1202 Jasmine Drive, Kent, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1399 sqft
Each home has two full bedrooms and bathrooms, den space, and a private two-car garage. Near area parks and shopping. Pet-friendly. Smoke-free living. On-site green space and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Brooksedge
Contact for Availability
Redwood Louisville
713 Mosby Ln, Louisville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1299 sqft
Newer residential community just off Atlantic Boulevard and within minutes of Downtown Canton. Two-bedroom smoke-free units with walk-in closets, bonus den spaces, and full-sized washer and dryer connections.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:19am
$
Chapel Hill
106 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$695
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
773 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
980 sqft
Summit Ridge is situated in a uniquely private and tranquil setting in the heart of Cuyahoga Falls and just minutes from Downtown Akron.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
University Park
Contact for Availability
Fir Hill Towers
55 Fir Hill, Akron, OH
Studio
$725
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$760
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1129 sqft
Enjoy the convenience and prestige of hi-rise living at Fir Hill Towers. This most special community is centrally located within walking distance of downtown and in the hub of the University of Akron campus.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Highland Square
1 Unit Available
116 Dodge Ave
116 Dodge Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$875
Beautifully classic Highland Square Colonial very near the Square! This house has been remodeled from top to bottom. Featuring a high efficiency (95%) furnace with central A/C. U-shaped oak kitchen has dishwasher, electric stove and refrigerator.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Highland Square
1 Unit Available
258 South Portage Path
258 South Portage Path, Akron, OH
4 Bedrooms
$775
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 258 South Portage Path in Akron. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Highland Square
1 Unit Available
139 Hollinger Ave
139 Hollinger Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$650
Three bedroom house for rent on Hollinger Avenue! This single family home features a covered front porch, original woodwork throughout, new and easy to clean laminate flooring throughout the first and second stories, spacious kitchen (tenant will

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Middlebury
1 Unit Available
43-45 Cotter Ave
43 Cotter Ave, Akron, OH
Studio
$625
1 Bedroom
Ask
Spacious efficiency apartment, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. This first floor efficiency has two large rooms and full kitchen, included are tons of storage areas in the apartment. Apartment décor neutral in color with some old school charm.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
West Village
1 Unit Available
1825 5th St
1825 5th Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
Fantastic second floor 2 bedroom available for rent! This open floor plan unit boasts brand new floors and fresh paint throughout. Fully applianced kitchen with fridge, stove and dishwasher.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
South Akron
1 Unit Available
294 Nicholas Ct
294 Nicholas Ct, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$600
Spacious large garden style apartments set up like townhomes. Each unit has large covered front porch, spacious living and dining area, kitchen equipped with refrigerator and stove. Two large bedrooms upstairs. Full bath is on second level.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1724 Sackett Ave
1724 Sackett Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
1724 Sackett Ave #UP, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 is a great 2nd floor apartment that is 1 bedroom that is longer than width close to 14' x 8' with a walk-in closet with 4 hanging bars and shoe rack, linen closet included with full bath that is bright

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
University Park
1 Unit Available
363 Danville Ct
363 Danville Court, Akron, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,080
1373 sqft
UNIVERSITY OF AKRON - STUDENT RENTAL | Welcome to 363 Danville Ct, Akron, OH. This is one of the only properties that is located on a private drive near the university. This property is being rented for a total of $1,080 or $360 per room.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Northwest Akron
1 Unit Available
617 Merriman Rd
617 Merriman Road, Akron, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Great 4 bedroom colonial to rent in wonderful area. Kitchen has old world charm with modern conveniences- Quaint eating area nook- Plus large formal dining room. First floor den and large living room with great picture window.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
427 Oneida Northwest
427 Oneida Avenue Northwest, Stark County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
960 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Ranch duplex - Property Id: 107637 Spacious two bedroom in Perry Township all on one floor with patio garage and fully equipped kitchen.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4721 20th Street NW 9
4721 20th Street Northwest, Stark County, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lord Manor - Property Id: 41306 Nice location just a mile south of Belden village area in Jackson Township with a plain local schools. 1st floor unit with a full bath, refregerator/freezer, electric stove and carport .
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Green, OH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Green renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

