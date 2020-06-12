/
2 bedroom apartments
40 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Green, OH
Redwood Green
3916 Arlington Rd, Green, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1291 sqft
Redwood™ Uniontown is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Green
7 Units Available
Newport Landing
234 Mallard Point Dr, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$905
1008 sqft
Plenty of outdoor recreation nearby in the Portage Lake Recreation area. Outdoor heated pool, renovated clubhouse, on-site staff and 24-hour maintenance. High-speed internet access available.
Firestone Park
1 Unit Available
776 Triplett
776 Triplett Boulevard, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
For Rent - 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom - This two bedroom and one bathroom ranch is ready to go. Just bring your moving truck. No basement in this unit. No garage but off street parking. Freshly painted inside. Easy access to the interstate and shopping.
1 Unit Available
382 Waterside Avenue
382 Waterside Avenue, Canal Fulton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
1100 sqft
WATERSIDE TOWNHOMES CONVENIENT TO EVERYTHING!!!!! Waterside Townhomes, a gorgeous townhome community with well-planned interiors, amenities and scenic Waterview makes it unmatched in its location.
East Barberton
1 Unit Available
269 2nd St Northeast
269 2nd Street Northeast, Barberton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 269 2nd St Northeast in Barberton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Ellet
1 Unit Available
1898 Springfield Lake Blvd
1898 Springfield Lake Blvd, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
Spacious two bedroom second floor apartment located in Springfield. Tenant only pays electric, gas and electric is included in rent. Central air conditioning and furnace. Laundry hookup in unit, coin operated laundry room also on site.
Kenmore
1 Unit Available
2146 16th St Southwest
2146 16th Street Southwest, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
918 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2146 16th St Southwest in Akron. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
6392 Saint Augustine Dr Northwest
6392 Saint Augustine Drive Northwest, Stark County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1998 sqft
Come enjoy a low maintenance lifestyle in a the Glenmoor Hamlets condo community! Clean and crisp with new paint/carpet (2019), finished basement and first floor master! Second bedroom with private lofted area.
Kenmore
1 Unit Available
2295 10th St SW
2295 10th Street Southwest, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
1152 sqft
1 Month FREE to approved applicant, that signs a 2 Year Lease. Tenant must meet income/credit requirements.
1 Unit Available
285 Wilbur Dr NE, Apt 6
285 Wilbur Drive Northeast, North Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$770
996 sqft
Garage B-2 Beautiful Apartment complex in the North Canton area. Unit has central air, stove, fridge, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a garage. To schedule a showing, please submit application at www.bwmrentals.managebuilding.
1 Unit Available
1783 Beechwood Ave NE, Apt 6
1783 Beechwood Avenue Northeast, North Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$770
996 sqft
Beautiful Apartment complex in the North Canton area. Unit has central air, stove, fridge, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a garage. To schedule a showing, please submit application at www.bwmrentals.managebuilding.
Mount Pleasant
1 Unit Available
3147 Pleasant St. NW
3147 Pleasant Street NW, Stark County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1050 sqft
Pleasant St. North Canton - Property Id: 253257 This property has been recently remodeled and includes new paint throughout, brand new carpet, new flooring, cabinets and bathroom updates. Includes a one car detached garage and spacious backyard.
Results within 10 miles of Green
8 Units Available
Hercules
1000 Market Ave S, Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1327 sqft
Great location in downtown close to shops, dining, and entertainment. New luxury development with gourmet kitchens, spacious layouts and lots of light. Community has a coffee bar and WiFi lounge.
Buckingham Gate
Contact for Availability
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls
1201 Liverpool St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1209 sqft
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls is one of Cuyahoga Fall's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den and a private attached two-car garage.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Kent
1202 Jasmine Drive, Kent, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1399 sqft
Each home has two full bedrooms and bathrooms, den space, and a private two-car garage. Near area parks and shopping. Pet-friendly. Smoke-free living. On-site green space and courtyard.
Brooksedge
Contact for Availability
Redwood Louisville
713 Mosby Ln, Louisville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1299 sqft
Newer residential community just off Atlantic Boulevard and within minutes of Downtown Canton. Two-bedroom smoke-free units with walk-in closets, bonus den spaces, and full-sized washer and dryer connections.
Chapel Hill
107 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$745
773 sqft
Summit Ridge is situated in a uniquely private and tranquil setting in the heart of Cuyahoga Falls and just minutes from Downtown Akron.
2 Units Available
Sutton Crossings
3814 Cascades Blvd, Kent, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1040 sqft
Cat-friendly apartments with vinyl flooring, separate dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and window coverings. Located close to Kent State University and Tallmadge Middle and High schools.
University Park
Contact for Availability
Fir Hill Towers
55 Fir Hill, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$920
1129 sqft
Enjoy the convenience and prestige of hi-rise living at Fir Hill Towers. This most special community is centrally located within walking distance of downtown and in the hub of the University of Akron campus.
1 Unit Available
427 Oneida Northwest
427 Oneida Avenue Northwest, Stark County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
960 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Ranch duplex - Property Id: 107637 Spacious two bedroom in Perry Township all on one floor with patio garage and fully equipped kitchen.
Howe Avenue
1 Unit Available
825 Clyde Avenue
825 Clyde Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$840
Spacious two bedroom apartment in great location - Property Id: 275453 Beautiful two bedroom, one bath apartment just minutes away from Chapel Hill area with shopping and restaurants. Large living room with separate dining area.
5 Units Available
1402 20th St NE
1402 20th Street Northeast, Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$620
Townhouse for rent in Canton with 2 beds, 1 bath that's pet-friendly and is located at 1402 20th St NE in Canton, OH 44714. (RLNE5209982)
Highland Square
1 Unit Available
971 Wye Dr
971 Wye Dr, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$770
1036 sqft
Spacious and Sunny upstairs 2 bedroom apartment available walking distance to highland square! Large bedrooms and great closet space. New flooring. This unit comes with washer dryer hookups, one garage space plus storage in the basement! No Pets.
Lane-Wooster
1 Unit Available
791 Leonard St
791 Leonard Street, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
Two bedroom single family home on Leonard St. This recently renovated home features new flooring throughout, carpeted bedrooms, large back yard, off-street parking, and a basement with laundry hookups. No pets. No Section 8.
