Grandview Heights, OH
915 Oxley Rd
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

915 Oxley Road · No Longer Available
915 Oxley Road, Grandview Heights, OH 43212
Grandview Heights

air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
parking
Available immediately. Renovated half double situated in an ideal Grandview Heights location: close to Marshall's and Highbank Distillery, a few blocks down from the new Aquatic Center, and around the corner from Pierce Field and the elementary school. New hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen with SS appliances and granite, and an updated full bathroom. Off street parking for one and a private basement with washer/dryer hook-up. This is a no pets, no smoking building with no exceptions. 12 month lease required. Please email or call for a private showing. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

(RLNE5469652)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 915 Oxley Rd have any available units?
915 Oxley Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview Heights, OH.
What amenities does 915 Oxley Rd have?
Some of 915 Oxley Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 Oxley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
915 Oxley Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 Oxley Rd pet-friendly?
No, 915 Oxley Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grandview Heights.
Does 915 Oxley Rd offer parking?
Yes, 915 Oxley Rd offers parking.
Does 915 Oxley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 Oxley Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 Oxley Rd have a pool?
No, 915 Oxley Rd does not have a pool.
Does 915 Oxley Rd have accessible units?
No, 915 Oxley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 915 Oxley Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 915 Oxley Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 915 Oxley Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 915 Oxley Rd has units with air conditioning.
