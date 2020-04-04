915 Oxley Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available immediately. Renovated half double situated in an ideal Grandview Heights location: close to Marshall's and Highbank Distillery, a few blocks down from the new Aquatic Center, and around the corner from Pierce Field and the elementary school. New hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen with SS appliances and granite, and an updated full bathroom. Off street parking for one and a private basement with washer/dryer hook-up. This is a no pets, no smoking building with no exceptions. 12 month lease required. Please email or call for a private showing. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5469652)