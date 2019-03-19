913 Oxley Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fully renovated 3 bedroom Grandview Heights half double. Fantastic location, a stone's throw from The High Bank Distillery, Grandview Aquatic Center, Harvest Pizza, and Luck Brothers Coffee. New hardwood floors, white kitchen with granite and SS appliances, front porch, off street parking, private basement with washer/dryer hook-up. 8 month lease required, available immediately, deposit is the same as the rent. This is a non-smoking, no pets building. Please call or email for a private showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4554600)