All apartments in Grandview Heights
Find more places like 913 Oxley Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grandview Heights, OH
/
913 Oxley Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

913 Oxley Rd

913 Oxley Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

913 Oxley Rd, Grandview Heights, OH 43212
Grandview Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fully renovated 3 bedroom Grandview Heights half double. Fantastic location, a stone's throw from The High Bank Distillery, Grandview Aquatic Center, Harvest Pizza, and Luck Brothers Coffee. New hardwood floors, white kitchen with granite and SS appliances, front porch, off street parking, private basement with washer/dryer hook-up. 8 month lease required, available immediately, deposit is the same as the rent. This is a non-smoking, no pets building. Please call or email for a private showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4554600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 Oxley Rd have any available units?
913 Oxley Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview Heights, OH.
What amenities does 913 Oxley Rd have?
Some of 913 Oxley Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 Oxley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
913 Oxley Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Oxley Rd pet-friendly?
No, 913 Oxley Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grandview Heights.
Does 913 Oxley Rd offer parking?
Yes, 913 Oxley Rd offers parking.
Does 913 Oxley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 Oxley Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Oxley Rd have a pool?
No, 913 Oxley Rd does not have a pool.
Does 913 Oxley Rd have accessible units?
No, 913 Oxley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Oxley Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 913 Oxley Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 913 Oxley Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 913 Oxley Rd has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OH
Upper Arlington, OHLincoln Village, OHBlacklick Estates, OHPowell, OHSunbury, OHJohnstown, OHLondon, OHCircleville, OHUrbana, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus