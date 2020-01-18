897 Oxley Rd

Amenities

Grandview double hi-end renovation 2-1 garage - Property Id: 199312



Grandview double.Stunning ! A complete hi-end renovation! Beautiful natural light..The charm of a vintage home,,with all the luxury of a brand new.space.FIRST FLOOR unit . 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, Huge kitchen with eating space..White shaker cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances.Charming bathroom ! Luxury plank flooring throughout(bedrooms are carpeted), recessed lighting on dimmers, accent lighting, blinds.Large living room has a decorative fireplace.

Full basement with washer dryer hookup. AND..a GARAGE with alley access..and ample street parking..In the heart of it all !!!! .Pierce Field, bars, restaurants and the vibrant downtown of Grandview. .There is super fast Wi-Fi in the building in paid for by the owner (500mbp WOW) Front porch. plus Front and back entrances

Pet friendly...sorry CATS ONLY

the pix of the living room did not take..so will be going back in a few days to retake it.

