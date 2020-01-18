All apartments in Grandview Heights
Find more places like 897 Oxley Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grandview Heights, OH
/
897 Oxley Rd
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:53 AM

897 Oxley Rd

897 Oxley Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

897 Oxley Road, Grandview Heights, OH 43212
Grandview Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
dogs allowed
Grandview double hi-end renovation 2-1 garage - Property Id: 199312

Grandview double.Stunning ! A complete hi-end renovation! Beautiful natural light..The charm of a vintage home,,with all the luxury of a brand new.space.FIRST FLOOR unit . 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, Huge kitchen with eating space..White shaker cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances.Charming bathroom ! Luxury plank flooring throughout(bedrooms are carpeted), recessed lighting on dimmers, accent lighting, blinds.Large living room has a decorative fireplace.
Full basement with washer dryer hookup. AND..a GARAGE with alley access..and ample street parking..In the heart of it all !!!! .Pierce Field, bars, restaurants and the vibrant downtown of Grandview. .There is super fast Wi-Fi in the building in paid for by the owner (500mbp WOW) Front porch. plus Front and back entrances
Pet friendly...sorry CATS ONLY
the pix of the living room did not take..so will be going back in a few days to retake it.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199312
Property Id 199312

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5451080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 897 Oxley Rd have any available units?
897 Oxley Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview Heights, OH.
What amenities does 897 Oxley Rd have?
Some of 897 Oxley Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 897 Oxley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
897 Oxley Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 897 Oxley Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 897 Oxley Rd is pet friendly.
Does 897 Oxley Rd offer parking?
Yes, 897 Oxley Rd offers parking.
Does 897 Oxley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 897 Oxley Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 897 Oxley Rd have a pool?
No, 897 Oxley Rd does not have a pool.
Does 897 Oxley Rd have accessible units?
No, 897 Oxley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 897 Oxley Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 897 Oxley Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 897 Oxley Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 897 Oxley Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OH
Upper Arlington, OHLincoln Village, OHBlacklick Estates, OHPowell, OHSunbury, OHJohnstown, OHLondon, OHCircleville, OHUrbana, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus