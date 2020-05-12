All apartments in Grandview Heights
Find more places like 1378 Bluff Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grandview Heights, OH
/
1378 Bluff Avenue
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:07 PM

1378 Bluff Avenue

1378 Bluff Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1378 Bluff Ave, Grandview Heights, OH 43212
Grandview Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Grandview Heights condo for rent. The unit offers 2 beds, 1.5 baths, a modern kitchen, & excellent brick paver patio. The location is stellar w/ walkability to parks, & all of the Grandview attractions, including: shops, restaurants, bars, & more. The kitchen has granite counters & stainless steel appliances. The full bath is spacious with a double vanity and new subway tile shower. Each bedroom offers ceiling fan as well as natural hardwood flooring. The patio is large enough for entertaining & offers views of the downtown skyline in the spring and fall (when the leaves are down). Washer/dry are in the unit and the condo comes with an assigned parking space plus additional visitor and street parking available. Agent Owned. Available 1st week of June. Contact for more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1378 Bluff Avenue have any available units?
1378 Bluff Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview Heights, OH.
What amenities does 1378 Bluff Avenue have?
Some of 1378 Bluff Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1378 Bluff Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1378 Bluff Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1378 Bluff Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1378 Bluff Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grandview Heights.
Does 1378 Bluff Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1378 Bluff Avenue offers parking.
Does 1378 Bluff Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1378 Bluff Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1378 Bluff Avenue have a pool?
No, 1378 Bluff Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1378 Bluff Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1378 Bluff Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1378 Bluff Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1378 Bluff Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1378 Bluff Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1378 Bluff Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OH
Upper Arlington, OHLincoln Village, OHBlacklick Estates, OHPowell, OHSunbury, OHJohnstown, OHLondon, OHCircleville, OHUrbana, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus