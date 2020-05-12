1378 Bluff Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Grandview Heights condo for rent. The unit offers 2 beds, 1.5 baths, a modern kitchen, & excellent brick paver patio. The location is stellar w/ walkability to parks, & all of the Grandview attractions, including: shops, restaurants, bars, & more. The kitchen has granite counters & stainless steel appliances. The full bath is spacious with a double vanity and new subway tile shower. Each bedroom offers ceiling fan as well as natural hardwood flooring. The patio is large enough for entertaining & offers views of the downtown skyline in the spring and fall (when the leaves are down). Washer/dry are in the unit and the condo comes with an assigned parking space plus additional visitor and street parking available. Agent Owned. Available 1st week of June. Contact for more!