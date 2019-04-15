1054 Northwest Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available 05/10/19 Available May 11, please do not inquire for a July or later start date. Immaculate renovated two bedroom townhouse in Grandview Heights with one car garage. Situated in the middle of everything, inlcuding the Grandview Yard, Marshalls, Highbank Distillery, and overlooking Grandview's idyllic Pierce Field Park. Refinished hardwood floors, new kitchen with white cabinets, granite, and stainless steel appliances, updated full bath and private basement with washer/dryer hook up. This is a no smoking, no pets building with no exceptions. Deposit is the same as the rent. 12 month lease required.



No Pets Allowed



