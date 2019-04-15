All apartments in Grandview Heights
1054 Northwest Blvd

1054 Northwest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1054 Northwest Boulevard, Grandview Heights, OH 43212
Grandview Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 05/10/19 Available May 11, please do not inquire for a July or later start date. Immaculate renovated two bedroom townhouse in Grandview Heights with one car garage. Situated in the middle of everything, inlcuding the Grandview Yard, Marshalls, Highbank Distillery, and overlooking Grandview's idyllic Pierce Field Park. Refinished hardwood floors, new kitchen with white cabinets, granite, and stainless steel appliances, updated full bath and private basement with washer/dryer hook up. This is a no smoking, no pets building with no exceptions. Deposit is the same as the rent. 12 month lease required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4820753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1054 Northwest Blvd have any available units?
1054 Northwest Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview Heights, OH.
What amenities does 1054 Northwest Blvd have?
Some of 1054 Northwest Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1054 Northwest Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1054 Northwest Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1054 Northwest Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1054 Northwest Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grandview Heights.
Does 1054 Northwest Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1054 Northwest Blvd offers parking.
Does 1054 Northwest Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1054 Northwest Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1054 Northwest Blvd have a pool?
No, 1054 Northwest Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1054 Northwest Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1054 Northwest Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1054 Northwest Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1054 Northwest Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1054 Northwest Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1054 Northwest Blvd has units with air conditioning.
