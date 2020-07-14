627 Herman Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Lovely condo for rent. Will be ready August 1st. Two beds w/ large loft/office space upstairs. Great location close to shopping, walking distance from YMCA, parks & more. All appliances included!!! Open floor plan, appliances included!!! Vaulted owners suite w/ walk-in closet. QUALIFICATIONS: No pets permitted. Must be able to move in 30 days. Must have deposit upon lease signing. Total household income must equal 3 times the monthly rent. Job time of at least 2 years or similar field of 2 years. No evictions in last 3 years. No landlord collections, utility collections, or 3 day notices on record. No felonies. We do not accept section 8.