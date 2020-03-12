All apartments in Gahanna
Find more places like 391 Schyler Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gahanna, OH
/
391 Schyler Way
Last updated May 7 2019 at 3:05 PM

391 Schyler Way

391 Schyler Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gahanna
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

391 Schyler Way, Gahanna, OH 43230
Hunters Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom house, located in the Hunters Ridge neighborhood, feeds into the Gahanna Jefferson Local School District.

This house is conveniently located near entertainment, shopping, and freeway access.

The first floor features a living room connected to a dining room, a full eat-in kitchen connected to a family room, a half bath, and access to the 2 car garage and back deck.
The second floor features the bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master bedroom has a connected full bathroom. Down the hall are the 3 other bedrooms with a full bathroom in the hallway. The unfinished basement includes laundry hookups and plenty of room for storage.

Pet friendly with landlord approval and a one-time pet fee.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care.

Do not miss your chance to rent this beautiful home!

Thank you!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 391 Schyler Way have any available units?
391 Schyler Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gahanna, OH.
What amenities does 391 Schyler Way have?
Some of 391 Schyler Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 391 Schyler Way currently offering any rent specials?
391 Schyler Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 391 Schyler Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 391 Schyler Way is pet friendly.
Does 391 Schyler Way offer parking?
Yes, 391 Schyler Way offers parking.
Does 391 Schyler Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 391 Schyler Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 391 Schyler Way have a pool?
No, 391 Schyler Way does not have a pool.
Does 391 Schyler Way have accessible units?
No, 391 Schyler Way does not have accessible units.
Does 391 Schyler Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 391 Schyler Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 391 Schyler Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 391 Schyler Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Walnut Creek
5930 Sunbury Rd
Gahanna, OH 43230
The Residence at Christopher Wren Apartments
1390 Christopher Wren Dr
Gahanna, OH 43230
Residences of Creekside
151 Mill St
Gahanna, OH 43230
Harvest Grove
5239 Harvestwood Lane
Gahanna, OH 43230
Olde Towne Apartments
384 Towne Ct E
Gahanna, OH 43230

Similar Pages

Gahanna 1 BedroomsGahanna 2 Bedrooms
Gahanna Apartments with BalconyGahanna Apartments with Parking
Gahanna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OH
Pickerington, OHMansfield, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
North Central State CollegeFranklin University
Ohio Dominican University