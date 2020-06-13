360 Villa Oaks Ln

Amenities

One story condo for rent in a peaceful community adjacent to the Stoneridge Plaza (with Kroger) right off of Morse and Hamiton Roads. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a living room with gas fireplace, dining area, breakfast bar, and a kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer included in unit. The condo has new carpet and has recently been repainted. You can't beat the location - walk to your local shopping and restaurant outings instead of driving! The living room includes an already-installed flat screen TV. The condo association provides a club house with library and kitchenette that can be reserved for private parties, as well as a heated swimming pool. Your unit includes a one car garage as well as a shared driveway for extra parking. Enjoy the good weather on your fenced in patio. Rent includes trash, sewage, water, lawn mowing, and snow removal. Gahanna-Jefferson City School District.

