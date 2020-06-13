All apartments in Gahanna
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

360 Villa Oaks Ln

360 Villa Oaks Lane · No Longer Available
Location

360 Villa Oaks Lane, Gahanna, OH 43230

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
2 Bedroom Apartment - Gahanna - Near Kroger Plaza - Property Id: 129409

One story condo for rent in a peaceful community adjacent to the Stoneridge Plaza (with Kroger) right off of Morse and Hamiton Roads. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a living room with gas fireplace, dining area, breakfast bar, and a kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer included in unit. The condo has new carpet and has recently been repainted. You can't beat the location - walk to your local shopping and restaurant outings instead of driving! The living room includes an already-installed flat screen TV. The condo association provides a club house with library and kitchenette that can be reserved for private parties, as well as a heated swimming pool. Your unit includes a one car garage as well as a shared driveway for extra parking. Enjoy the good weather on your fenced in patio. Rent includes trash, sewage, water, lawn mowing, and snow removal. Gahanna-Jefferson City School District.
Property Id 129409

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 Villa Oaks Ln have any available units?
360 Villa Oaks Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gahanna, OH.
What amenities does 360 Villa Oaks Ln have?
Some of 360 Villa Oaks Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 Villa Oaks Ln currently offering any rent specials?
360 Villa Oaks Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 Villa Oaks Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 360 Villa Oaks Ln is pet friendly.
Does 360 Villa Oaks Ln offer parking?
Yes, 360 Villa Oaks Ln offers parking.
Does 360 Villa Oaks Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 360 Villa Oaks Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 Villa Oaks Ln have a pool?
Yes, 360 Villa Oaks Ln has a pool.
Does 360 Villa Oaks Ln have accessible units?
No, 360 Villa Oaks Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 360 Villa Oaks Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 360 Villa Oaks Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 360 Villa Oaks Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 360 Villa Oaks Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
