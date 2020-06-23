All apartments in Gahanna
Last updated July 19 2019 at 12:11 AM

115 Aster Lane

115 Aster Ln · No Longer Available
Location

115 Aster Ln, Gahanna, OH 43230

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The York - Unit B
About The Parc

The luxury of defining life. The way you want to live it. Welcome to an artful orchestration of the finer things in life, nestled in the natural green space of a beautifully landscaped park setting. Where time spent on a garden bench with your favorite novel can be as rejuvenating as a few sun-filled hours with friends at poolside. Welcome to your new home where you make the most of every moment. Welcome to luxury, healthy living. Welcome to The Parc. There's more to luxury than getting the best in life. It also means getting more out of it. We start with an exercise facility offering the latest equipment that lets you get in a full body workout rain or shine. And during warm sunny summer days, you'll have a pool for swimming laps and cooling down, and comfortable seating for catching rays. Living at The Parc keeps your social life healthy as well. With a poolside grill, planned social events, and large capacity community center, the conversation is lively and the entertainment opportunities never end. Call now! 614-389-8383

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

