Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

61 Apartments for rent in Franklin, OH with parking

Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:36 PM
4 Units Available
Ashgrove
1 Ashgrove Court, Franklin, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$660
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ashgrove Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Ashgrove is one of the most desirable and affordable communities in the Franklin Area.

1 of 6

Last updated April 13 at 12:06 PM
1 Unit Available
664 David Boulevard
664 David Blvd, Franklin, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1455 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.
Results within 5 miles of Franklin
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Thorny Acres-Burnham Woods
Village East
3530 Village Dr, Middletown, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$765
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
926 sqft
Spacious apartments with easy access to I-75. Air-conditioned units. Walk-in closets and fireplace. Extra storage. Community is pet-friendly with pool and courtyard, and 24-hour maintenance is available.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Washington Place
8801 Motter Ln, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1490 sqft
Convenient complex located close to shops and restaurants in Dayton Mall. Modern apartments with breakfast bar, air conditioning, large closets and washer/dryer. Amenities on site include clubhouse, dry cleaning, fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
4 Units Available
New England Heights
Maple Oaks Townhomes
2743 El Camino Dr, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1022 sqft
Welcome home to Maple Oaks! Our beautiful community is centrally located, thoughtfully designed, and impeccably maintained.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
16 Units Available
Barbara Park
Kensington Ridge
710 Kensington Ct, Middletown, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
905 sqft
Surrounded by 17 acres of towering trees and lush, green landscaping, Kensington Ridge is nestled in a secluded, yet centrally located residential area of Middletown.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
$
Contact for Availability
The Flats at Austin Landing
10501 Landing Way, Miamisburg, OH
Studio
$1,049
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1105 sqft
Beautiful smoke-free units have plush carpet, private balconies and walk-in closets. Internet access and Nest technology for the entire complex. Proximity to Interstate 75 for a quick commute, plus several shopping locations nearby.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
The Voyageur
841 Gawain Cir, West Carrollton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$918
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Voyageur offers one, two and three bedroom apartments & townhomes at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stainless steel kitchen appliances, optional in-home washers & dryer rental, a new cabinetry & countertops, central air
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Preserve at Sagebrook
3091 Sagebrook Dr, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$791
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$888
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1175 sqft
WELCOME TO PRESERVE AT SAGEBROOK The ideal Miamisburg location awaits! Conveniently located, Preserve at Sagebrook Apartments for rent in Miamisburg, Ohio is nestled off of North Springboro Pike and just minutes away from great shopping, dining and
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 21 at 08:08 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Centerville
1435 Redsunset Drive, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1274 sqft
Redwood Centerville is one of Dayton's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached garage.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Hunters Chase
2550 Steeplechase Dr, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
940 sqft
One and two-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include a fitness center, a chic clubhouse, onsite lakes, and a tennis court. Austin Landing is only a mile away.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Austin Springs
2991 Austin Springs Rd, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$999
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1215 sqft
Homes with spacious walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens, and private patios. Barely a block away from Austin Landing, the community has modern amenities such as a resort-style pool and a fully equipped business center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated April 30 at 08:59 PM
$
Contact for Availability
The Falls at Settlers Walk
10 Falls Blvd, Springboro, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,299
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1389 sqft
Located within the award-winning Springboro School District, The Falls at Settlers Walk is minutes away from the shops, spas, restaurants and neighborhood events of Austin Landing! Less than a mile from The Golf Club at Yankee Trace, this

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Mayfield
1928 Fernwood St.
1928 Fernwood Street, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1014 sqft
Cute House in Middletown - This cute little house sits in a quiet neighborhood and has 2 bedrooms with a possible 3rd bedroom or office, living room, kitchen, dining room, and 1 bath.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Sherman
1908 Logan Ave
1908 Logan Avenue, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$745
835 sqft
1908 Logan Ave Available 08/21/20 1908 Logan Ave 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Come see our one of a kind 2BR/1BA home located in Middletown! This home has a patio with deck, central air, a two car detached garage, updated bathroom, an

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenfields
1911 Monarch Drive,
1911 Monarch Drive, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1240 sqft
1911 Monarch Drive, Available 07/24/20 1911 Monarch Dr 3BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss out on our Spacious 3BR/1BA home located in Middletown.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3 Shady Pines Avenue
3 Shady Pines Ave, Springboro, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2106 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Shady Pines Avenue, a beautiful 3 BR house in a pristine neighborhood - 3 Shady Pines Avenue, a beautiful 3 BR house in a pristine neighborhood with top rated schools.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Dixie Heights
3217 Illinois Avenue,
3217 Illinois Avenue, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$765
806 sqft
3217 Illinois Avenue, Available 07/24/20 3217 Illinois Ave 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunset-Park Place
119 McKinley Street,
119 Mckinley Street, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
1300 sqft
119 McKinley Street, Available 08/07/20 119 McKinley St 3BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Come check out our 3BR/1BA two story home located in Middletown.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mayfield
1813 Winton Street
1813 Winton Street, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
794 sqft
1813 Winton Street Available 07/31/20 1813 Winton 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our lovely 2BR/1BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8806 Thomas Rd.
8806 Thomas Road, Butler County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1144 sqft
8806 Thomas Rd. Available 08/07/20 Available August 7....

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunset-Park Place
313 McKinley Street
313 Mckinley Street, Middletown, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
2000 sqft
313 McKinley Street Available 08/14/20 313 McKinley St 4BR/2BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our 4BR/2BA, home located in Middletown.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Springhill
2009 Brell Drive,
2009 Brell Drive, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
864 sqft
2009 Brell Drive, Available 07/24/20 2009 Brell Dr 3BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Check out our Recently Renovated cute and cozy 3BR/1BA ranch home located in Middletown.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
University
915 North University Boulevard,
915 University Boulevard, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
1350 sqft
915 North University Boulevard, Available 07/31/20 915 N University Blvd 3BR/1.5BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Hurry down to see our Recently Renovated 3BR/1.5BA home located in Middletown.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Franklin, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Franklin apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

