3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:30 AM
32 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Franklin, OH
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
664 David Boulevard
664 David Blvd, Franklin, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1455 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.
Results within 1 mile of Franklin
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
7395 Dian Drive
7395 Dian Drive, Carlisle, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home has a Master that includes on of these full baths for a complete Private Suite! The Living Area is ready for your family to be here gathering around the FIREPLACE for Winter.
Results within 5 miles of Franklin
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Austin Springs
2991 Austin Springs Rd, Miamisburg, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1215 sqft
Homes with spacious walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens, and private patios. Barely a block away from Austin Landing, the community has modern amenities such as a resort-style pool and a fully equipped business center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Washington Place
8801 Motter Ln, Miamisburg, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1490 sqft
Convenient complex located close to shops and restaurants in Dayton Mall. Modern apartments with breakfast bar, air conditioning, large closets and washer/dryer. Amenities on site include clubhouse, dry cleaning, fitness center and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11pm
New England Heights
4 Units Available
Maple Oaks Townhomes
2743 El Camino Dr, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$985
1022 sqft
Welcome home to Maple Oaks! Our beautiful community is centrally located, thoughtfully designed, and impeccably maintained.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Preserve at Sagebrook
3091 Sagebrook Dr, Miamisburg, OH
3 Bedrooms
$988
1175 sqft
WELCOME TO PRESERVE AT SAGEBROOK The ideal Miamisburg location awaits! Conveniently located, Preserve at Sagebrook Apartments for rent in Miamisburg, Ohio is nestled off of North Springboro Pike and just minutes away from great shopping, dining and
Last updated April 30 at 08:59pm
Contact for Availability
The Falls at Settlers Walk
10 Falls Blvd, Springboro, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1389 sqft
Located within the award-winning Springboro School District, The Falls at Settlers Walk is minutes away from the shops, spas, restaurants and neighborhood events of Austin Landing! Less than a mile from The Golf Club at Yankee Trace, this
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
El Dorado-Williamsdale
1 Unit Available
3509 Poinciana Road,
3509 Poinciana Road, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1188 sqft
3509 Poinciana Road, Available 07/03/20 3509 Poinciana Rd 3BR/2BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't pass by our Beautiful Newly Renovated 3BR/2BA ranch home located in Middletown.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Church
1 Unit Available
502 Charles Street,
502 Charles Street, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$725
1106 sqft
502 Charles Street, Available 07/03/20 502 Charles 3BR/2BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Middletown. This home has been completely updated with new windows, an updated electrical and plumbing system.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
50 Sunset Pl
50 Sunset Place, Germantown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1321 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Call ASAP for an appointment. Absolutely stunning three Bedroom home at the end of a cul-de-sac with all the charm just minutes to downtown Germantown.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
1217 Ellen Drive,
1217 Ellen Drive, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$945
864 sqft
1217 Ellen Drive, Available 07/03/20 1217 Ellen 3BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss our beautiful 3BR/1BA Middletown home close to University Blvd.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Roselawn
1 Unit Available
1007 Midway Street,
1007 Midway Street, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
1889 sqft
1007 Midway 3BR/2BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss our Recently Renovated 3BR/2BA home located in Middletown.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
9582 Tahoe Drive
9582 Tahoe Drive, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Beautiful Furnished Lofted Condo in Centerville School District - This gorgeous unit with 3 bedrooms, with a lower level family room, 3.5 baths is fully furnished and ready for your extended stay.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
1003 Sorg Place,
1003 Sorg Place, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
864 sqft
1003 Sorg Pl 3BR/1BA (Middletown) - Come out to view our Recently Renovated 3BR/1BA, home located in Middletown.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Germantown Village
1 Unit Available
26 N Cherry St
26 North Cherry Street, Germantown, OH
Showing Now! Available April 1st. Absolutely stunning four Bedroom home with all the charm in the heart of downtown Germantown.
Results within 10 miles of Franklin
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Washington Park
7605 Washington Village Dr, Centerville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1500 sqft
There's a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on site at this community. Residents have in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. Sam's Club, I-65 and shopping options are all nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
The Reserve at Miller Farm
551 Shelbourne Ln, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1542 sqft
Located in Washington Township, these units offer a huge selection of modern amenities, including a modern fitness center, wood grain floors, 9-foot ceilings and ceiling fans, whirlpool appliances, and wood cabinets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Prospect
1 Unit Available
1210 Calumet Avenue
1210 Calumet Avenue, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1166 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED: spacious, updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Middletown. Tenant pays all utilities; we bill water & trash to you in addition to rent. Pets are permitted - fees and conditions apply.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Trenton
1 Unit Available
446 Sharp Court
446 Sharp Ct, Trenton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1806 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Trenton
1 Unit Available
203 Day Place
203 Day Avenue, Trenton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1668 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
8203 Colyn Ct Liberty Township Oh 45044-8752
8203 Colyn Court, Butler County, OH
Gorgeous traditional two story with 3000+ sq feet of open living space. Open foyer welcomes you into beautiful sun-soaked layout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
747 Tamarack Court,
747 Tamarack Court, Lebanon, OH
747 Tamarack Ct 4BR/2.5BA (Lebanon) - Have you ever dreamed of living in a gorgeous brand-new home? Well your dreams can come true today!! Our newly constructed 4BR/2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
787 Tamarack Court,
787 Tamarack Court, Lebanon, OH
787 Tamarack Ct 4BR/2.5BA (Lebanon) - Have you ever dreamed of living in a gorgeous brand-new home? Well your dreams can come true today!! Our newly constructed 4BR/2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
335 E Central Ave
335 East Central Avenue, West Carrollton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1872 sqft
Show-stopping rental available! - This home features three bedrooms PLUS a first floor office and has been beautifully updated with new luxury vinyl flooring, new carpet upstairs, fresh paint, and modern bathrooms.
