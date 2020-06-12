/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:35 PM
78 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Forestville, OH
Last updated January 14 at 12:10pm
Forestville
4 Units Available
Immaculate Townhomes
1277 Immaculate Lane, Forestville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Immaculate Townhomes in Forestville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Forestville
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Fox Chase North Apts
4100 Fox Run Trl, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Just off I-275 near Eastgate Mall and Jungle Jim's International Market. This community offers a fitness center, two tennis courts, a dog park, and a resort-style pool. Apartments feature oak cabinetry, name-brand appliances, and fireplaces.
Results within 5 miles of Forestville
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
6 Units Available
Heritage Hill Estates
8288 Wooster Pike, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
915 sqft
Located near US 50, public parks and the Little Miami River. Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with granite countertops, patio/balconies, breakfast nooks and extra storage. Amenities include a pool, playground and picnic area.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Turpin Hills
4 Units Available
Woods of Turpin Apartments
6375 Clough Pike, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$820
925 sqft
Located in Historic Anderson Township. Retro-styled apartments in a quiet area. On 40 acres of property. Pet-friendly. Minutes from I-275. Apartments feature updated kitchens, laundry hook-ups, and carpeting. On-site pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Mount Washington
6 Units Available
Deer Hill
2551 Spindlehill Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$985
950 sqft
Energy-efficient windows and extra storage in air-conditioned units wired for cable and high-speed internet. Round-the-clock gym and emergency maintenance. Across the street from Stanbery Park and Stern Preserve.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Newtown
12 Units Available
Ivy Hills Place
7401 Pondview Place, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1093 sqft
Private Deck to Enjoy the View - Open spacious front to rear floor plan featuring new carpet and plank flooring. This home includes large closets, washer and dryer and detached garage.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
4 Units Available
Timber Glen Apts
4473 Spruce Creek Dr #4, Batavia, OH
2 Bedrooms
$869
840 sqft
Convenient to I-275. Two-bedroom garden-style apartments with spacious living and dining rooms, fully equipped kitchens and full-sized bathrooms. Each building has its own entryway mail center and laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
7 Units Available
Avalon at the Pointe
4380 Eastgate Blvd, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1008 sqft
Great central Cincinnati location close to shops and restaurants. Community has a 24-hour gym, bike storage, coffee bar, pool and dog park. Newly constructed units have hardwood floors and large walk-in closets.
Last updated January 14 at 12:13pm
Mount Washington
7 Units Available
Riverstone Court
5623 Beechmont Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
877 sqft
5623 Beechmont Apt. 4 Available 06/12/20 Spacious 2BR - This Spacious 2 BR has original hardwood floors and upgrades throughout. Open floor plan with natural light streaming through every window! (RLNE2018895)
Last updated January 14 at 12:12pm
Mount Washington
7 Units Available
Riverstone Court
5615 Beechmont Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
870 sqft
Riverstone Court has a great East side location and has been completely transformed.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mariemont
1 Unit Available
3871 Beech Street
3871 Beech Street, Mariemont, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Quaint Historic Townhome - Property Id: 31687 Beautifully updated historic townhome. Living room and large eat-in-kitchen on first floor. All hardwood floors, central air-conditioning, storm windows/doors.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Madisonville
1 Unit Available
6626 BRAMBLE AVE
6626 Bramble Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
920 sqft
CHARMING AND COZY REHABBED TWO STORY - Call this totally rehabbed two story home. New carpet, kitchen and appliances, flooring and bath. 2 car detached garage. (RLNE5823833)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mount Washington
1 Unit Available
5308 Reserve Circle
5308 Reserve Circle, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1376 sqft
Reserve at Skytop Condo - Property Id: 1097 Newer construction two bedroom two and one half bath townhome in prestigious Reserve Circle.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Madisonville
1 Unit Available
6930 Palmetto Street
6930 Palmetto Street, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
Wow Terrific house! Close to it all! New Must see Kitchen! Counter bar/ample counter space/pantry, stainless appliances. Open floor plan w/ spacious rooms. Refinished Hardwood Floors.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Mount Washington
1 Unit Available
1730 Marquette Avenue
1730 Marquette Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Beautiful condo, upstairs unit in 2 family home has hardwood flooring, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, large rooms, equipped kitchen. central air, enclosed back porch. Off street parking, washer-dryer hookup in basement. One year minimum.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Mount Washington
1 Unit Available
5468 Beechmont Ave. - D02
5468 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$925
975 sqft
Completely Renovated, Large 2 Bed Apartment in Mt. Washington. Excellent Location. Less than a 1/2 mile from Lunken Playfield. Close to many amenities. Near Mt. Lookout, Oakley, Hyde Park. 15 minutes from Downtown and on a bus line.
Results within 10 miles of Forestville
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Dayton
125 Units Available
Tapestry on the River
1065 Manhattan Blvd No. 1112, Dayton, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1084 sqft
The highly sought-after waterfront living location of Tapestry on the River awaits you! Tapestry on the River apartment homes is located on the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky's premier development Manhattan Harbour.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
East Walnut HIlls
14 Units Available
DeSales Flats
1546 Chapel St, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1142 sqft
A short distance from I-71 and Madison Road. Homes have a breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a private terrace or balcony. Community include a serving bar, a terrace with grill and a fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Hyde Park
8 Units Available
Ravenswood
3417 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
804 sqft
The historic Ravenswood property is located in East Hyde Park, just minutes from Hyde Park Square and Rookwood Pavilion, and in one of Cincinnati's most desirable residential neighborhoods.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Blue Ash
16 Units Available
49Hundred
4900 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1257 sqft
Luxury apartments with open floor plans, 9-foot ceilings, large closets and beautiful paint selections. Community features Wi-Fi throughout, resort-style pool with cabanas, and a rooftop terrace.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Madisonville
13 Units Available
Red Bank Reserve
4300 Strathmore Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$890
740 sqft
Spacious apartments with blend of hardwood floors and carpet. Easy access to I-71. Eat-in kitchen and air conditioning. Walk-in closets. Community pool and playground available to all tenants. Pet-friendly complex.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Kenwood
5 Units Available
Olde Towne In Kenwood
6915 Lynnfield Ct, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1014 sqft
Elegant homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Community has a basketball court, bike storage and playground. By Kenwood Towne Center for convenient shopping. Right near I-71 for easy trips to downtown Cincinnati.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
East Walnut HIlls
4 Units Available
Residences at DeSales Plaza
1550 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1150 sqft
Located in East Walnut Hills, residents can expect gas fireplace, bay windows, walk-in closets and eco-friendly heating. Community benefits feature wheelchair access, elevator and secure parking. Complex houses retail outlets such as Cafe DeSales Coffee.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Blue Ash
12 Units Available
Altitude at Blue Ash
4870 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1143 sqft
A prime rental community, Altitude at Blue Ash in Blue Ash, Ohio offers easy access to Interstate 71, is close to shopping and dining, within the award-winning Sycamore School District.
