Fairlawn, OH
309 Kenridge Road
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

309 Kenridge Road

309 Kenridge Rd · No Longer Available
Location

309 Kenridge Rd, Fairlawn, OH 44333
Fairlawn Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Close to major highways and shopping centers. Great school district in Fairlawn.

Fully Redone townhouse apartment.
- solid wood floors
- re-done bathrooms
- Basement with washer & dryer included
- All appliances including dishwasher and fridge
-Carport with two car spaces

Apply Online:

https://jikmanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
Deluxe Townhouse Style Apartment Complex

- Many Newly Renovated Units!
- Well Maintained
- Spacious Units - Approx. 1,200 SF Plus Full
- Basement with Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups
- Two Vehicle Carports and Patio Area for Each Unit
- Tenants Pay Utilities (Gas & Electric)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Kenridge Road have any available units?
309 Kenridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairlawn, OH.
What amenities does 309 Kenridge Road have?
Some of 309 Kenridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Kenridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
309 Kenridge Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Kenridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 309 Kenridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairlawn.
Does 309 Kenridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 309 Kenridge Road does offer parking.
Does 309 Kenridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 Kenridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Kenridge Road have a pool?
No, 309 Kenridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 309 Kenridge Road have accessible units?
No, 309 Kenridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Kenridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Kenridge Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Kenridge Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 309 Kenridge Road has units with air conditioning.
