309 Kenridge Road

Amenities
Close to major highways and shopping centers. Great school district in Fairlawn.
Fully Redone townhouse apartment.
- solid wood floors
- re-done bathrooms
- Basement with washer & dryer included
- All appliances including dishwasher and fridge
-Carport with two car spaces
Apply Online:
https://jikmanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
Deluxe Townhouse Style Apartment Complex
- Many Newly Renovated Units!
- Well Maintained
- Spacious Units - Approx. 1,200 SF Plus Full
- Basement with Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups
- Two Vehicle Carports and Patio Area for Each Unit
- Tenants Pay Utilities (Gas & Electric)