2865 Chamberlain Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Don't miss the opportunity to lease this spacious 2 bedroom end unit townhome in the Copley Fairlawn School District. The home is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, parks, and the highway. The home has a small laundry room right off of the kitchen and a second laundry option in the basement which is right off of the 2 car garage. There is plenty of storage and closet space; for example, the master has 3 closets! The home was remodeled at the beginning of 2019!!!



The owners are requesting no smoking. Minimum 1-year lease. This is a must-see!



Please wear your mask while touring the house.