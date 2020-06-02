All apartments in Fairlawn
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:28 PM

2865 Chamberlain Rd

2865 Chamberlain Rd · (330) 686-1644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2865 Chamberlain Rd, Fairlawn, OH 44333
Fairlawn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Don't miss the opportunity to lease this spacious 2 bedroom end unit townhome in the Copley Fairlawn School District. The home is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, parks, and the highway. The home has a small laundry room right off of the kitchen and a second laundry option in the basement which is right off of the 2 car garage. There is plenty of storage and closet space; for example, the master has 3 closets! The home was remodeled at the beginning of 2019!!!

The owners are requesting no smoking. Minimum 1-year lease. This is a must-see!

Please wear your mask while touring the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2865 Chamberlain Rd have any available units?
2865 Chamberlain Rd has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2865 Chamberlain Rd have?
Some of 2865 Chamberlain Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2865 Chamberlain Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2865 Chamberlain Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2865 Chamberlain Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2865 Chamberlain Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairlawn.
Does 2865 Chamberlain Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2865 Chamberlain Rd does offer parking.
Does 2865 Chamberlain Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2865 Chamberlain Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2865 Chamberlain Rd have a pool?
No, 2865 Chamberlain Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2865 Chamberlain Rd have accessible units?
No, 2865 Chamberlain Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2865 Chamberlain Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2865 Chamberlain Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2865 Chamberlain Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2865 Chamberlain Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
