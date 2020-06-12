Apartment List
/
OH
/
fairborn
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:38 PM

31 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fairborn, OH

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1385 Maplegrove Drive
1385 Maplegrove Dr, Fairborn, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1636 sqft
1385 Maplegrove Drive Available 06/19/20 1385 Maplegrove 3BR/1.5BA (Fairborn) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Fairborn, Ohio.
Results within 1 mile of Fairborn

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
3626 Sequoia Dr Beavercreek Oh 45431-3780
3626 Sequoia Drive, Beavercreek, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1453 sqft
This home has it all! 3 Bed 2.5 Bath and 9' ceilings on 1st floor, huge 2 story great room, adjacent dining area opens to kitchen with breakfast bar, plenty of cupboard space and all appliances provided.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2724 Laurelwood Ct
2724 Larelwood Court, Beavercreek, OH
2724 Laurelwood Ct Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Newer Home in Beavercreek - Near Schools, 1.5 miles to WPAFB, Mall, I-675 - Available 4-Bed 2.5-Bath spacious, elegant, upgraded, and beautiful 2010 single-family home.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
1942 Daffodil Drive
1942 Daffodil Drive, Greene County, OH
TXT- Jay 937-898-2661 for a showing. $50 app fee. Include $100 Partial security deposit with application. If unable to approve application than $100 is refunded. Please visit our website RentMGM.
Results within 5 miles of Fairborn
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Mallard Landing
2372 Mallard Ln, Beavercreek, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1400 sqft
Just one mile south of I-675, these one-, two- and three-bedroom units offer amenities including utility rooms, ceiling fans, whirlpool appliances and ceramic tile surrounding the tub. Fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Forest Ridge Quail Hollow
1 Unit Available
4019 Quail Bush Drive
4019 Quail Bush Drive, Dayton, OH
THIS HOME HAS AN APPROVED APPLICANT AND IS IN THE PROCESS OF BEING RENTED!! This beautiful home offers three bedrooms and two in a half. Huge home with a large privacy fenced in back yard. Has newer stainless steal appliances. Dishwasher included.

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1936 Wilene Drive
1936 Wilene Drive, Beavercreek, OH
Available 08/01/20 Beautifully updated 4 bed 2.5 bath home in the Beavercreek School District. Located on a large corner lot, backing up to the playground and fields of Saville Park.

1 of 30

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
2791 Oriole Drive
2791 Oriole Drive, Beavercreek, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1538 sqft
Beavercreek Brick Ranch - Beavercreek brick ranch. Three bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage with 2 remotes. Central air and high efficiency heating system. Stove and refrigerator are included.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Forest Ridge Quail Hollow
1 Unit Available
4750 Whitewood Court
4750 Whitewood Court, Dayton, OH
Fantastic Quad In Dayton/HuberHts/Riverside Area With 2 Family Rooms & Mad River Schools - Minutes From WPAFB, WSU, Fairfield Commons Mall, Restaurants and Parks Plenty Of Room For Your Family (RLNE2519208)
Results within 10 miles of Fairborn

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
153 Northwood Ave
153 Northwood Avenue, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1234 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Newly Remodeled 3 bed, 1 bath Single-Family Home - Property Id: 287538 COMING SOON! NEWLY REMODELED: spacious, updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Dayton. Available in Mid June! Priced at $900.00/mo, $900.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University Park
1 Unit Available
11 Rogge St
11 Rogge Street, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Brown St Three beds and Two Baths House - Property Id: 284123 Furnished 3 beds and two baths house. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284123 Property Id 284123 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5794630)

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University Park
1 Unit Available
55 Rogge St
55 Rogge Street, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Furnished 3 beds and 2 Baths House on Rogge St - Property Id: 213466 Furnished 3 beds and 2 baths on Rogge st for Students. Tenant pays the electric, gas, and water bills. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University Park
1 Unit Available
59 Rogge St
59 Rogge Street, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Sunlight Three Beds and Two Baths House. - Property Id: 213480 Furnished three beds and two baths house Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213480 Property Id 213480 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5791574)

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7742 Harshmanville Road,
7742 Harshmanville Road, Huber Heights, OH
7742 Harshmanville Road, Available 06/19/20 7742 Harshmanville Rd 4BR/2.5BA (Huber Heights) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/2.5BA home for rent in Huber Heights, Ohio.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old North Dayton
1 Unit Available
2005 Stegman Avenue,
2005 Stegman Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$745
960 sqft
2005 Stegman Avenue, Available 06/16/20 2005 Stegman Ave 3BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Santa Clara
1 Unit Available
206 Santa Clara Ave
206 Santa Clara Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
(RLNE5772172)

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Riverdale
1 Unit Available
24 E Hillcrest Ave
24 East Hillcrest Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
Two-story duplex with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Large covered front porch. It has its own living room, dining room, hardwood floors, and kitchen. Unfinished basement for additional storage. (RLNE5772145)

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Burkhardt
1 Unit Available
1129 Huffman Avenue
1129 Huffman Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$875
1303 sqft
Come and see this totally remodeled gem! Gorgeous sun-room on the front porch is perfect for sipping your morning coffee while preparing for the day. All new wood laminate flooring throughout this home is sure to impress.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Riverdale
1 Unit Available
31 Pointview Ave
31 Pointview Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex move in ready! (RLNE5298293)

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Riverdale
1 Unit Available
37 E Hudson Ave
37 East Hudson Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
Two bedroom 1 bath duplex move in ready! Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5298311)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Twin Towers
1 Unit Available
1102 Beaumont
1102 Beaumont Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1512 sqft
Large 3 bedroom, 1.5 Bath House. 2 Car detached garage. Move In Ready! - This beautiful single family home is for rent. Located on a corner lot with both on street and off street parking and a nice front porch.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Burkhardt
1 Unit Available
118 Martz Avenue,
118 Martz Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$765
1592 sqft
118 Martz Avenue, Available 06/19/20 118 Martz Ave 3BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon**This beautiful two story 3BR/1BA home located in Dayton is something you will not want to skip over!! Recently renovated, this home has new flooring, an updated

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
350 East Nottingham Road,
350 East Nottingham Road, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$845
1176 sqft
350 East Nottingham Road, Available 06/19/20 350 E Nottingham 3BR/1.5BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our gorgeous 3BR/1.5BA, home located in Dayton. This home is Newly Renovated with new flooring, and an updated electrical.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old North Dayton
1 Unit Available
155 Grove Ave
155 Grove Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1150 sqft
Amazing rental opportunity! Be the first tenant to live in this GUT REHAB. Fresh paint, new kitchen, new cabinets, new appliances, new bathrooms, new flooring, new carpet!. Beautiful! 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Off-street parking.

June 2020 Fairborn Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fairborn Rent Report. Fairborn rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fairborn rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Fairborn Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fairborn Rent Report. Fairborn rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fairborn rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Fairborn rents held steady over the past month

Fairborn rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fairborn stand at $625 for a one-bedroom apartment and $813 for a two-bedroom. Fairborn's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Fairborn, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $972; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $780 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -0.7%).
    • Lorain, Springfield, and Akron have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 1.9%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Fairborn rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Fairborn, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Fairborn is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fairborn's median two-bedroom rent of $813 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Fairborn.
    • While Fairborn's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fairborn than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Fairborn.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Fairborn 1 BedroomsFairborn 2 BedroomsFairborn 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFairborn 3 BedroomsFairborn Apartments with Balcony
    Fairborn Apartments with GarageFairborn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFairborn Apartments with ParkingFairborn Apartments with Pool
    Fairborn Apartments with Washer-DryerFairborn Cheap PlacesFairborn Dog Friendly ApartmentsFairborn Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHSpringfield, OHMiamisburg, OHMarysville, OHLebanon, OHKettering, OH
    Oxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHSidney, OHMilford, OHForest Park, OHBeckett Ridge, OHSpringboro, OHForestville, OHLondon, OHTipp City, OH
    Kenwood, OHSouth Lebanon, OHWoodlawn, OHFour Bridges, OHSharonville, OHGreenville, OHTroy, OHTrenton, OHNorwood, OHUrbana, OHTrotwood, OHGermantown, OH

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Wright State University-Main CampusCincinnati State Technical and Community College
    University of Cincinnati-Main CampusUniversity of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College
    University of Dayton