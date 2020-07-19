23214 Gay Street

Amenities

3 Bed - 1 Bath Cape Cod for Rent in Euclid | Incredibly Charming! - Rental Terms:

- Monthly Rent: $1,125.00/mo

- Security Deposit: $1,125.00

- Application Fee: $25 per applicant.

- Pets permitted with a $200 non-refundable fee upfront and $20/month. (Some breed restrictions pertain)

- Available Immediately - Call Now!

- Leasing Agent: Charles Jackson - (440) 485-4419, 23214-gay-st@rent.dynasty.com



NOTICE: Due to the dangers of COVID-19 and in keeping with public health official guidelines, we are taking precautionary measures when showing rental properties. To ensure the health and safety of everyone involved, the agent will be assisting the prospect over the phone, but will not be present on the premises of the property.



This incredibly charming Cape Cod has been completely renovated and has some amazing features. The home offers approximately 1,634 square feet of living space on a lot size of about 5,500 square feet and features 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Large living room with new flooring and a beautiful picture window. Formal dining room with new flooring and a new ceiling fan/light fixture. Completely updated open kitchen with built-in cabinets, new flooring, new lighting, and new stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. The amazing must-see family room located in the back of the house has vaulted ceilings with some great woodwork, new flooring, new ceiling fan/light fixture, a large bay window, and an awesome brick and wood accent wall behind a freestanding cast-iron wood-burning stove. The updated full bathroom with new flooring, new shower tile, and a new energy-efficient toilet is located on the first floor as well as 2 of the 3 bedrooms. Both bedrooms on the 1st floor have been updated with new flooring, a new ceiling fan/light fixture, and a closet. The second floor features the 3rd bedroom that has new flooring, new lighting, and a closet. There is also an extra/bonus room on the 2nd floor that could be used as an office. Conveniently located on the first floor is the laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Other features include an over-sized detached 1 car garage and fully fenced in backyard. This incredibly charming Cape Cod is located in the City of Euclid, Ohio.



http://www.cityofeuclid.com



