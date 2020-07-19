All apartments in Euclid
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

23214 Gay Street

23214 Gay Street · No Longer Available
Location

23214 Gay Street, Euclid, OH 44123
Euclid

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bed - 1 Bath Cape Cod for Rent in Euclid | Incredibly Charming! - Rental Terms:
- Monthly Rent: $1,125.00/mo
- Security Deposit: $1,125.00
- Application Fee: $25 per applicant.
- Pets permitted with a $200 non-refundable fee upfront and $20/month. (Some breed restrictions pertain)
- Available Immediately - Call Now!
- Leasing Agent: Charles Jackson - (440) 485-4419, 23214-gay-st@rent.dynasty.com

NOTICE: Due to the dangers of COVID-19 and in keeping with public health official guidelines, we are taking precautionary measures when showing rental properties. To ensure the health and safety of everyone involved, the agent will be assisting the prospect over the phone, but will not be present on the premises of the property.

This incredibly charming Cape Cod has been completely renovated and has some amazing features. The home offers approximately 1,634 square feet of living space on a lot size of about 5,500 square feet and features 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Large living room with new flooring and a beautiful picture window. Formal dining room with new flooring and a new ceiling fan/light fixture. Completely updated open kitchen with built-in cabinets, new flooring, new lighting, and new stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. The amazing must-see family room located in the back of the house has vaulted ceilings with some great woodwork, new flooring, new ceiling fan/light fixture, a large bay window, and an awesome brick and wood accent wall behind a freestanding cast-iron wood-burning stove. The updated full bathroom with new flooring, new shower tile, and a new energy-efficient toilet is located on the first floor as well as 2 of the 3 bedrooms. Both bedrooms on the 1st floor have been updated with new flooring, a new ceiling fan/light fixture, and a closet. The second floor features the 3rd bedroom that has new flooring, new lighting, and a closet. There is also an extra/bonus room on the 2nd floor that could be used as an office. Conveniently located on the first floor is the laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Other features include an over-sized detached 1 car garage and fully fenced in backyard. This incredibly charming Cape Cod is located in the City of Euclid, Ohio.

http://www.cityofeuclid.com

(RLNE4077992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23214 Gay Street have any available units?
23214 Gay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euclid, OH.
What amenities does 23214 Gay Street have?
Some of 23214 Gay Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23214 Gay Street currently offering any rent specials?
23214 Gay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23214 Gay Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 23214 Gay Street is pet friendly.
Does 23214 Gay Street offer parking?
Yes, 23214 Gay Street offers parking.
Does 23214 Gay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23214 Gay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23214 Gay Street have a pool?
No, 23214 Gay Street does not have a pool.
Does 23214 Gay Street have accessible units?
No, 23214 Gay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23214 Gay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23214 Gay Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 23214 Gay Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 23214 Gay Street does not have units with air conditioning.
