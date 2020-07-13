/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:00 AM
153 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in East Cleveland, OH
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
42 Units Available
East Cleveland
Crystal Tower
16000 Terrace Rd, East Cleveland, OH
Studio
$525
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$575
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
1354 sqft
Welcome to Crystal Tower Apartment Homes on Cleveland's East Side! Crystal Tower is the perfect location near University Circle, CWRU, Cleveland Clinic, Nela Park, and the east side business districts.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
East Cleveland
CircleEast Townhomes
12509 Euclid Ave, East Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
CircleEast Townhomes is a newly constructed 20-unit gated rental community located on Cleveland’s “Main Street,” Euclid Avenue. These modern town homes are built as a joint development with The Finch Group and University Circle, Inc.
Results within 1 mile of East Cleveland
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
8 Units Available
Euclid - Green
Residences at Cornerstone
18231 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$897
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
987 sqft
Now Accepting Applications, Call Today! Residences at Cornerstone is the place you need to see! Only minutes away from Downtown Cleveland, the Green Light Shopping Plaza and steps from the RTA Red Line, Residences at Cornerstone has been
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
11 Units Available
University Circle
Uptown North
11471 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1216 sqft
In the heart of Downtown Cleveland near theater, dining and the lake. Homes feature in-suite washers and dryers, high-efficiency appliances and high ceilings. Larger, one-bedroom homes with incredible views.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
8 Units Available
University Circle
Uptown West
11401 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,275
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
684 sqft
Located in an upscale building in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. Near Quicken Loans Arena, the lake and entertainment. Spacious interiors with open floor plans, incredible city views and in-unit washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Coventry Village
Centric
11601 Us Hwy 322, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,325
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1051 sqft
Prime location close to MOCA and Little Italy. Complex has a seventh-floor lounge and Sky Deck, indoor bike storage, and gym. Units feature quartz counters, washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
University Circle
Hazel8
1618 Hazel Dr, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,500
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1273 sqft
Hazel 8 is conveniently located across the street from Cleveland Institute of Music in the heart of University Circle.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 02:24pm
4 Units Available
University Circle
Circle 118
1599 E 118th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
118 Flats Oval one bedroom apartments homes are conveniently located across the street from Case Western's athletic fields - just minutes from our city's finest cultural institutions, healthcare systems and higher education, it's also off the beaten
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
4 Units Available
University Circle
Uptown South
11474 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,200
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
677 sqft
Upscale, luxury living in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. A larger home with ample storage, high end fixtures, and in-unit washer and dryer. Easy access to entertainment, restaurants and shops.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Coventry Village
St. Regis
2765 Euclid Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
809 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1992 sqft
St. Regis is located at the intersection of Euclid Heights Blvd and Coventry Road in Cleveland Heights. It is within walking distance to restaurants and shopping in the Coventry area.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Grant Deming District
3124 Edgehill Rd
3124 Edgehill Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,245
1800 sqft
3124 Edgehill Rd., Cleveland Hts - Beautifully renovated 4 bed 2 bath side by side duplex! $1,245 rent / $1,245 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 small pets under 15lbs OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Grant Deming District
1938 Parkway Dr
1938 Parkway Drive, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1805 sqft
1938 Parkway Drive (3124 Edgehill - Unit B), Cleveland Hts - Beautifully renovated 4 bed 2 bath side by side duplex! $1,195 rent / $1,195 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 small pets under 15lbs OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3238 Oak Rd. (3240)
3238 Oak Rd, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
3238 Oak Rd., Cleveland Heights - Stunning 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit of duplex with 1st and 2nd floors. (RLNE2227968)
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
3249 Hyde Park Ave
3249 Hyde Park Avenue, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1466 sqft
3249 Hyde Park Ave, Cleveland Hts - Amazing 4 Bed 1.
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
South Collinwood
1051 E 145 St
1051 E 145th St, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$795
1566 sqft
A MONUMENT PROPERTY:1051 E 145 ST - Thank you for your interest in this Monument property.
1 of 8
Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
1 Unit Available
Glenville
1138 E 114th St
1138 E 114th St, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1200 sqft
A Gentile Property - 1138 E 114th St - Thank You for your interest in this Gentile property! Please see the showing times below to tour this unit.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Fairmont
2504 Derbyshire Rd, 7
2504 Derbyshire Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$875
Unit 7 Available 08/01/20 Beautifully remodeled garden apartment with W/D - Property Id: 318781 Beautiful garden apartment is located at desired Cedar/Fairmount area.
Results within 5 miles of East Cleveland
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
28 Units Available
University Heights
Huntington Green
2200 Milton Rd, University Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$840
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
846 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in University Heights near Legacy Village and Beachwood Place. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and tiled kitchens and baths. Close to several colleges and universities. Community with gym and on-site laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Sussex
Upstairs at Van Aken
20100 Walker Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,415
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,689
1507 sqft
Retreat Upstairs at Van Aken. Situated within Shaker Height’s new downtown—Upstairs offers a generous and contemporary collection of apartments designed for living well.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
7 Units Available
Buckeye - Shaker
The Vista at Shaker Square
12600 Shaker Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
Studio
$488
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$768
820 sqft
Live just minutes away from Cleveland's premier shopping and dining district—Buckeye-Shaker. Upgrade to a vibrant, active lifestyle with a variety of floor plan options at The Vista at Shaker Square.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Mercer
Aristocrat Communities
3311 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$770
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-271 and I-480 near Shaker Heights amenities, including golf course and John Carroll University. An eclectic community with open floor plans. On-site clubhouse, covered parking, and fitness center. Close to bus lines.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Buckeye - Shaker
Shaker House & Cormere Apartments
12931 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$694
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
888 sqft
Contemporary homes with hardwood floors. Heat and water included. Community features a sundeck and garage parking. Near Shaker Square Cinemas and shops and restaurants along Shaker Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Moreland
Van Aken Villas
16211 Van Aken Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
948 sqft
Just west of Lee Road on Van Aken Blvd, on the RTA blue line. Within walking distance to Shaker Towne Center. Minutes from Shaker Square, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland Clinic, VA Medical Center and University Hospitals.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Goodrich - Kirtland Park
The Shoreline
5455 N Marginal Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1800 sqft
Waterfront living overlooking beautiful Lake Erie in the heart of Cleveland's downtown. Oversized luxury apartments located on North Marginal Road close to I-71, I-90 and East 9th.
Similar Pages
East Cleveland 1 BedroomsEast Cleveland 2 BedroomsEast Cleveland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEast Cleveland Apartments with BalconyEast Cleveland Apartments with Garage
East Cleveland Apartments with GymEast Cleveland Apartments with ParkingEast Cleveland Apartments with PoolEast Cleveland Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHAurora, OHMentor-on-the-Lake, OHMacedonia, OHVermilion, OHLouisville, OHSheffield Lake, OH