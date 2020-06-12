All apartments in Deer Park
7812 Matson Court
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:00 PM

7812 Matson Court

7812 Matson Court · (513) 275-7700
Location

7812 Matson Court, Deer Park, OH 45236
Deer Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,840

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1747 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
key fob access
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!

This 3-bedroom cape cod is conveniently located on a cul-de-sac in Deer Park. Freshly painted and refinished hardwood throughout. The kitchen features black stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, and new cabinets. Formal dining room. Upper level features master bedroom and a 1/2 bath. Enjoy family room with a bar and a 1/2 bath on a lower level. Relax on a front porch. Fenced-in yard. 1 car attached garage and plenty driveway parking. This is a great house for entertaining! Close to Amberley, Kenwood mall and Jewish Hospital. Great freeway access.

Washer and dryer hook ups at the property. Laundry units can be rented for an additional $40/month.

Watch the 3D video of the property through this link:
https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/596474f5-d28e-4edf-8cde-f8173ac639d1?setAttribution=mls

Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/7812MatsonViewing2020

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,840, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,840, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7812 Matson Court have any available units?
7812 Matson Court has a unit available for $1,840 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7812 Matson Court have?
Some of 7812 Matson Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7812 Matson Court currently offering any rent specials?
7812 Matson Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7812 Matson Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7812 Matson Court is pet friendly.
Does 7812 Matson Court offer parking?
Yes, 7812 Matson Court does offer parking.
Does 7812 Matson Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7812 Matson Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7812 Matson Court have a pool?
No, 7812 Matson Court does not have a pool.
Does 7812 Matson Court have accessible units?
No, 7812 Matson Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7812 Matson Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7812 Matson Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7812 Matson Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7812 Matson Court does not have units with air conditioning.
