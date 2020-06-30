Amenities
Spacious two bedroom apartment in great location - Property Id: 275453
Beautiful two bedroom one bath apartment with vaulted ceilings in living room and kitchen, just minutes away from with shopping and restaurants. Large living room with separate dining area. Amenities include garage, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and air conditioner. Laundry hook-up in each apartment. Safe, clean, and quiet community. Trash included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/855-clyde-avenue-cuyahoga-falls-oh/275453
(RLNE5960263)