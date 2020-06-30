All apartments in Cuyahoga Falls
Find more places like 855 Clyde Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
/
855 Clyde Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

855 Clyde Avenue

855 Clyde Avenue · (330) 618-2422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cuyahoga Falls
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

855 Clyde Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
Howe Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $900 · Avail. now

$900

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious two bedroom apartment in great location - Property Id: 275453

Beautiful two bedroom one bath apartment with vaulted ceilings in living room and kitchen, just minutes away from with shopping and restaurants. Large living room with separate dining area. Amenities include garage, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and air conditioner. Laundry hook-up in each apartment. Safe, clean, and quiet community. Trash included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/855-clyde-avenue-cuyahoga-falls-oh/275453
Property Id 275453

(RLNE5960263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 855 Clyde Avenue have any available units?
855 Clyde Avenue has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 855 Clyde Avenue have?
Some of 855 Clyde Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 855 Clyde Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
855 Clyde Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 855 Clyde Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 855 Clyde Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 855 Clyde Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 855 Clyde Avenue offers parking.
Does 855 Clyde Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 855 Clyde Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 855 Clyde Avenue have a pool?
No, 855 Clyde Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 855 Clyde Avenue have accessible units?
No, 855 Clyde Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 855 Clyde Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 855 Clyde Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 855 Clyde Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 855 Clyde Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 855 Clyde Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Linden Lane Apartments
3504 Wyoga Lake Rd
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44224
Woodbine Apartments
2567 Hudson Drive
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls
1201 Liverpool St
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

Similar Pages

Cuyahoga Falls 1 BedroomsCuyahoga Falls 2 Bedrooms
Cuyahoga Falls Apartments with BalconiesCuyahoga Falls Dog Friendly Apartments
Cuyahoga Falls Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHParma, OHShaker Heights, OHLakewood, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLorain, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHElyria, OH
Westlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHParma Heights, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHMedina, OHEuclid, OH
Streetsboro, OHAvon Lake, OHWadsworth, OHAvon, OHRocky River, OHPainesville, OHEast Cleveland, OHFairview Park, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityLake Erie College
The College of Wooster
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity