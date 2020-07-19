814 South Court Street

Amenities

PLEASE READ DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING/TEXTING MOST QUESTIONS ARE ANSWERED! TEXT QUESTIONS WITH YOUR NAME AND DESIRED MOVE IN DATE PLEASE.

Entire three bed, two bath house for rent on South Court Street. Stove, fridge, garbage disposal and dishwasher included. Washer and dryer hookup. Plenty of off street parking, small fenced in backyard and even larger unfenced backyard. Tenant pays water, electric and gas. Tenant is responsible for mowing. Large unfinished basement great for storage. Gas furnace and central air. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.

FINE PRINT: Small dogs or fixed cat okay. Sorry no vouchers, or smoking. All applicants will be subject to a $30 credit and background check. 12 month lease. $1700 due at lease signing.

Qualifying: Owner is looking for an applicant(s) with at least $2500 take home per month and a credit score above 630. No evictions please.

