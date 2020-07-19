All apartments in Circleville
Last updated November 19 2019

814 South Court Street

814 South Court Street · No Longer Available
Location

814 South Court Street, Circleville, OH 43113

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
PLEASE READ DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING/TEXTING MOST QUESTIONS ARE ANSWERED! TEXT QUESTIONS WITH YOUR NAME AND DESIRED MOVE IN DATE PLEASE.
Entire three bed, two bath house for rent on South Court Street. Stove, fridge, garbage disposal and dishwasher included. Washer and dryer hookup. Plenty of off street parking, small fenced in backyard and even larger unfenced backyard. Tenant pays water, electric and gas. Tenant is responsible for mowing. Large unfinished basement great for storage. Gas furnace and central air. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.
FINE PRINT: Small dogs or fixed cat okay. Sorry no vouchers, or smoking. All applicants will be subject to a $30 credit and background check. 12 month lease. $1700 due at lease signing.
Qualifying: Owner is looking for an applicant(s) with at least $2500 take home per month and a credit score above 630. No evictions please.
Tenant will be responsible for mowing and landscape upkeep.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

